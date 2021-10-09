 Skip to main content
In a game of runs, second-ranked SDSU leads SIU 20-14 at the half

SIU South Dakota State Football

SIU cornerback David Miller warms up before the Salukis' game at No. 2/3 South Dakota State Saturday at Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, S.D. The No. 7/8 Salukis trailed 20-0, but scored 14 straight to end the half. 

 SALUKI MEDIA SERVICES

BROOKINGS, S.D. — In a game of runs at Dykhouse Stadium, No. 7/8 SIU had 24 yards in the opening quarter and trailed 20-0 before getting back into it against No. 2/3 South Dakota State Saturday afternoon.

Nic Baker's 61-yard touchdown pass to Jerron Rollins with 7:54 to go in the half got the Salukis on the board, and they closed the gap to six points at the break. Defensive end Adam Hundemer got in SDSU quarterback Chris Oladokun's face on the next possession, and linebacker Jakari Patterson picked him off to give SIU the ball back in Jackrabbits territory. Baker escaped pressure in the pocket and found Landon Lenoir for an 18-yard touchdown pass to close the gap.

Nico Gualdoni's second extra point of the half pulled SIU to within 20-14, and that's where it stood at the break. 

SDSU, which has outscored its four opponents by a combined 193-37 entering the game, didn't have a turnover in its first four games. The Jackrabbits lost a fumble in the red zone, and Oladokun's first interception of the season led to seven points.

SDSU's Pierre Strong Jr. continued to pummel SIU in his career, scoring one touchdown on the ground and throwing for another score. Strong's 20-yard touchdown run on SDSU's opening drive was his fifth against the Salukis in four games. Strong also completed a 19-yard touchdown pass after taking the ball toward the right sideline. Kicker Cole Frahm missed a 45-yard attempt, but hit two other field goals for the Jackrabbits, who beat SIU twice already this year. 

People are also reading…

SDSU beat the Salukis 44-3 in Carbondale during the spring season, and ended SIU's 6-4 season in the FCS quarterfinals, 31-26. 

Baker completed 12 of 15 passes for 135 yards and two scores in the first half. Against the third-best scoring defense in the country, the Salukis rushed for only 24 yards in the first half off 12 attempts. Romeir Elliott lost a fumble in SIU territory, which led to seven Jackrabbit points. 

Oladokun completed 13 of 17 passes for 223 yards. Strong had 67 rushing yards on 13 carries (5.2 yards a carry). 

SIU will receive the second-half kickoff.  

todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com

618-351-5087

On Twitter: @THefferman

MVFC Power Rankings Week 6

MVFC Power Rankings Week 6

Four of the five conference games this weekend will feature a top 25 team, with two games between top-15 teams.

