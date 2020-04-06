Indian Hills forward commits to SIU men

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CARBONDALE — J.D. Muila, a 6-foot-8, 235-pound sophomore forward at Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College, verbally committed to the SIU men's basketball team Monday.

Muila, a native of Ottawa, Canada, started 15 of 21 games for the 30-3 Warriors, who won the North Central District Tournament and were the No. 2 seed in the NJCAA Tournament before it was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic. He missed 12 games after tearing his meniscus but returned late in the year. Muila averaged 6.5 points and a team-best 6.8 rebounds per game, and will have two years of eligibility beginning this year.

Ranked the 24th-best junior college recruit in the country by JucoRecruiting.com, he shot 58.7% from the field.

His freshman year, Muila averaged 5.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. He started 27 of 34 games and shot 60% from the field.

Muila becomes the third recruit for the Salukis' 2020 class and could help them with their two biggest needs, a rebounding big and an inside scoring presence. Starting center Barret Benson and backup posts Brendon Gooch and Stevan Jeremic all left the program after this past season, due to graduation or transfer.