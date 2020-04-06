Indian Hills forward commits to SIU men

CARBONDALE — J.D. Muila, a 6-foot-8, 235-pound sophomore forward at Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College, verbally committed to the SIU men's basketball team Monday.
Muila, a native of Ottawa, Canada, started 15 of 21 games for the 30-3 Warriors, who won the North Central District Tournament and were the No. 2 seed in the NJCAA Tournament before it was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic. He missed 12 games after tearing his meniscus but returned late in the year. Muila averaged 6.5 points and a team-best 6.8 rebounds per game, and will have two years of eligibility beginning this year.
Ranked the 24th-best junior college recruit in the country by JucoRecruiting.com, he shot 58.7% from the field.
His freshman year, Muila averaged 5.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. He started 27 of 34 games and shot 60% from the field.
Muila becomes the third recruit for the Salukis' 2020 class and could help them with their two biggest needs, a rebounding big and an inside scoring presence. Starting center Barret Benson and backup posts Brendon Gooch and Stevan Jeremic all left the program after this past season, due to graduation or transfer.
SIU (16-16, 10-8 Missouri Valley Conference) got outrebounded by an average of 5.4 boards a game last season, worst in the league. Evansville, which went 0-18 in league play last season, got outboarded by an average of 4.6 per game. Illinois State, the next-worst rebounding team in terms of average margin, got beat by only 1.5 per game. The Salukis still led the Valley in scoring defense, allowing an average of 62.2 points per game.
Benson was SIU's top rebounder last season at 5.6 per game. Guard Marcus Domask, a 6-6 freshman who was one of the Salukis' top post players in the second half of the season, was the second-best rebounder on the team at 5.2 boards a game. The MVC Freshman and Newcomer of the Year, Domask is also SIU's top returning scorer, at 13.6 points per game as a true freshman in 2019-20.
Muila joins two November signees for next season, guards Dalton Banks of Eau Claire (Wisconsin) North High School and Eric Butler of Orlando Christian High School. Banks was named all-region earlier this week. Butler helped Orlando Christian win the Class 2A state championship in Florida.
The Salukis return two starters from last season, Domask and sophomore guard Lance Jones. Muila can officially sign with the team beginning April 15, the first day of the NCAA's late signing period for the 2020-21 season.
• Robbins joins Golden Gophers: Drake center Liam Robbins is headed to Minnesota, he announced on Twitter Sunday. The 7-foot sophomore blocked a school-record 99 shots and averaged 14.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game last season. A second team All-MVC pick, he has two years of eligibility left and would likely have to sit out the 2020-21 season.
Robbins was the Valley's eighth-best scorer and third-best rebounder in his second season. The captain of the MVC Most Improved Team, he shot 49.9% from the field, 24.4% from the 3-point line (10 of 41) and 69.4% at the free-throw line (93 of 134). His 99 blocks were the third-most in a single season in Valley history.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!