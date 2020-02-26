Indiana State at SIU: 3 things to watch

SIU's men's basketball team hasn't played Indiana State since Dec. 30, literally, last year. Both teams are a lot different.

The Salukis (16-13, 10-6 Missouri Valley Conference) have gotten a lot deeper, but are still struggling to rebound. The Sycamores (16-11, 9-7) are not relying on guards Tyreke Key, Jordan Barnes and Cooper Neese as much as they were, and are also a lot deeper. Here are three things to watch in Wednesday's rematch at the Banterra Center:

No. 1 — Establishing Domask early: Freshman sensation Marcus Domask, SIU's leading scorer during conference play, had a big night from the opening five minutes against Evansville here last week. The 6-foot-6 guard did not look as involved in the Salukis' loss at Northern Iowa Sunday. Domask has shown the ability to turn it on in the second half, but SIU wants to get him some good looks early.

No. 2 — Which defense will we see?: Forget about Indiana State's defense. Which SIU defense will we see? The one from the first half at Northern Iowa, or the one that allowed 20 straight points in the second half? The Salukis have the depth, and will have a good plan, but can they rebound better than they did at Northern Iowa?