Indiana State beats Eastern Illinois 26-21

TERRE HAUTE — Free safety Michael Thomas intercepted two passes, returning one 75 yards for a touchdown, and defensive lineman Inoke Moala pressured quarterback Otto Kuhns into a safety on the final play to wrap up Indiana State's first win in 644 days.
The Sycamores (1-0) actually picked up their third straight victory, dating back to the fall of 2019, with Saturday night's 26-21 win over Eastern Illinois in Terre Haute, Indiana. ISU opted out of the 2020-21 season, the only Missouri Valley Football Conference team to do so, but jumped in early this year with a game in what is known as Week Zero.
Thomas, who had a game-high 10 tackles, made the play of the game with just over 13 minutes to go in the fourth quarter. With EIU driving for the potentially-tying score, Kuhns threw a pass in the middle of the field after he was pressured. Kuhns appeared to just want to get rid of the ball when he flipped it about 15 yards away, but when the football hit a Panther and bounced up, it turned into more of a disaster. Thomas caught it, sped around the left side, and outran everyone to the end zone for a score that helped ISU jump out 24-14.
Moala, an honorable mention preseason all-conference pick, had two sacks and three tackles in the win at Memorial Stadium. He got past his man and pressured Kuhns into a safety on the final play to wrap up the win. Kuhns, with Moala wrapped around his waist, was called for intentional grounding in the end zone when he tried to get rid of the ball on fourth down. With no timeouts, EIU didn't get another play.
Kuhns pulled the Panthers within three with a 1-yard touchdown run with 2:56 to play.
Anthony Thompson, a transfer from Northern Illinois, completed 13 of 23 passes for 87 yards in his first start for ISU. Backup quarterback Michael Haupert rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown, mainly out of the wildcat formation, and starting running back Peterson Kerlegrand had 73 yards and a score on 19 carries.
Wide receiver Demetrius Garrett caught five passes for 116 yards for EIU.
ISU is next at Northwestern Sept. 11. The Sycamores were the only Valley Football team to play this weekend.
EIU turned it over three times, as Garrett lost a fumble. The Panthers hung on to the series lead despite the loss. ISU trails EIU 43-41-4 in the longest-running series the Sycamores have. The two teams first played against one another in 1901.
