Indiana State beats Eastern Illinois 26-21

TERRE HAUTE — Free safety Michael Thomas intercepted two passes, returning one 75 yards for a touchdown, and defensive lineman Inoke Moala pressured quarterback Otto Kuhns into a safety on the final play to wrap up Indiana State's first win in 644 days.

The Sycamores (1-0) actually picked up their third straight victory, dating back to the fall of 2019, with Saturday night's 26-21 win over Eastern Illinois in Terre Haute, Indiana. ISU opted out of the 2020-21 season, the only Missouri Valley Football Conference team to do so, but jumped in early this year with a game in what is known as Week Zero.

Thomas, who had a game-high 10 tackles, made the play of the game with just over 13 minutes to go in the fourth quarter. With EIU driving for the potentially-tying score, Kuhns threw a pass in the middle of the field after he was pressured. Kuhns appeared to just want to get rid of the ball when he flipped it about 15 yards away, but when the football hit a Panther and bounced up, it turned into more of a disaster. Thomas caught it, sped around the left side, and outran everyone to the end zone for a score that helped ISU jump out 24-14.