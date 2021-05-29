Indiana State eliminates SIU from Valley Tournament, 9-7

Just like it did Friday, Indiana State rallied against SIU's best bullpen arms. The Sycamores trailed 4-3 in the fourth and 5-4 after five Friday afternoon, but scored three runs off Tanner Lewis, three more against Hall and two more against Trey McDaniel, SIU's saves leader this season.

"I knew our guys wouldn't quit, and the fight and the passion to get back in the game was there," SIU coach Lance Rhodes said. "It showed there in the ninth. There was no quit there in the ninth. You basically had the bottom of the ninth, down by two, starting right there. All we needed was one baserunner, and I know their dugout was going to be uncomfortable, I can tell you that. Just really proud of the effort that we had. It came up short, and it stings, and it's because we didn't win the tournament like we wanted to, but we never quit even in the two games that we lost."

Indiana State (30-18) advanced to meet top-seeded Dallas Baptist (36-15) in Sunday's tournament championship game. The Sycamores have to beat the Patriots twice to win the league's automatic bid to the NCAA regionals. Both teams are considered strong contenders for an at-large bid to the NCAAs.

SIU lost both games in the double-elimination tournament at "Itchy" Jones Stadium to Indiana State.