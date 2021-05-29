Indiana State eliminates SIU from Valley Tournament, 9-7

CARBONDALE — Philip Archer hit reliever Tyler Grauer's first pitch to him in the seventh hard enough to get it by him and shortstop Jordan Schaffer, who wasn't stationed more than a step or two from it near second base.
If only J.T. Weber had the same luck in the bottom of the sixth. SIU's baseball team loaded the bases with nobody out after Indiana State put up a six-spot in the top half, but left with nothing. Weber hit Matt Jachec's pitch about as hard as Ellison Hanna II hit Bubba Hall's when it went for a grand slam, but the 5-foot-11, 214-pound redshirt freshman Jachec snared it near his belt. Jachec then turned to third, and then to second, where he fired to complete an incredible double play that took the air out of the Salukis at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. Pinch runner Nick Blubaugh, running for catcher Tony Rask at second base, could only gently toss his helmet after he dove to get back to the bag.
After jumping on the second-seeded Sycamores for a 5-0 lead in the first three innings, the fourth-seeded Salukis fell 9-7 to finish 40-20.
"When you got bases loaded and nobody out with J.T. Weber at the plate, who, arguably is one of the best hitters in the conference, and for him to line out into a double play, it just felt like the wind was taken out of our sails," SIU shortstop Nick Neville said. "It just felt like nothing was going our way. They hit a big grand slam. All the credit to them. They played a great game and they're a great team, and they're probably going to be in an (NCAA) regional, but we competed today. We have a lot to be proud of."
Just like it did Friday, Indiana State rallied against SIU's best bullpen arms. The Sycamores trailed 4-3 in the fourth and 5-4 after five Friday afternoon, but scored three runs off Tanner Lewis, three more against Hall and two more against Trey McDaniel, SIU's saves leader this season.
"I knew our guys wouldn't quit, and the fight and the passion to get back in the game was there," SIU coach Lance Rhodes said. "It showed there in the ninth. There was no quit there in the ninth. You basically had the bottom of the ninth, down by two, starting right there. All we needed was one baserunner, and I know their dugout was going to be uncomfortable, I can tell you that. Just really proud of the effort that we had. It came up short, and it stings, and it's because we didn't win the tournament like we wanted to, but we never quit even in the two games that we lost."
Indiana State (30-18) advanced to meet top-seeded Dallas Baptist (36-15) in Sunday's tournament championship game. The Sycamores have to beat the Patriots twice to win the league's automatic bid to the NCAA regionals. Both teams are considered strong contenders for an at-large bid to the NCAAs.
SIU lost both games in the double-elimination tournament at "Itchy" Jones Stadium to Indiana State.
SIU took advantage of a wild Tristan Weaver in the first inning, scoring three runs off two hits and two wild pitches. Leadoff man Cody Cleveland walked, went to third on Weber's single to center field, and came home on Tristan Peters' single to right. Weaver's first wild pitch advanced the runners to second and third base, and his second allowed Weber to trot home for a 2-0 lead. Philip Archer's sacrifice fly turned into his 60th RBI of the season when Peters scored.
Rask, in his first tournament game of the week, made it 4-0 with his first home run of the season. Rask drove Weaver's first pitch to him over the wall in left. SIU chased Weaver in the third behind Ian Walters' RBI single to left. Nick Neville walked, went to second on a wild pitch, and came home on Walters' drive into the gap.
Jachec (three shutout innings) and lefty Tyler Grauer (allowed two runs in 3 1/3 innings) closed the door on the Salukis the rest of the way. Peters homered in the ninth, bringing SIU within two, but Grauer got Neville to fly out to left, Archer to pop out to first, and struck out Walters to end it.
• Dallas Baptist 10, Indiana State 1: The top-seeded Patriots only had two hits in their first three innings against the Sycamores, but both went over the fence.
Jace Grady hit a solo home run in the first and MVC Player of the Year Jackson Glenn's 18th round-tripper of the year in the third drove in two more. The 3-0 lead was more than enough for junior righty Luke Eldred, who took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning.
Eldred, the son of Kansas City Royals pitching coach Cal Eldred, struck out a career-high 11 and walked three. Jordan Schaffer's home run in the sixth, just past Grady in center field, got Indiana State on the board and was the Sycamores' first hit of the game. Peyton Sherlin threw two scoreless innings and Ross Carver finished off Indiana State with a scoreless ninth.
Schaffer's home run was the Sycamores' only hit. It was the first one-hitter at the Valley Tournament since Missouri State's Matt Palmer and Andrew Jefferson combined on one against Wichita State in 2002.
DBU became the first team in the Valley to advance to the tournament championship game five straight years (there was no tournament in 2020 because of the pandemic) since Wichita State went to five straight between 2007-11. The Patriots won the tournament in 2014, 2016 and 2017.
