Indiana State names Lincoln Memorial's Josh Schertz new men's basketball coach

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Four-time national coach of the year Josh Schertz has been named Indiana State University’s 26th head men’s basketball coach, ISU Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales announced today.

Schertz comes to Terre Haute after an exceptional 13-year tenure as head coach at NCAA Division II Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee, where he had a career record of 336-68 (.831). Schertz led the Railsplitters to 10 NCAA Division II Tournament appearances, won 13 total conference championships and three Southeast Regional titles, and had five seasons of 30-or-more victories.

“I am grateful that Josh and (wife) Natalia embraced the opportunity to bring the championship culture they established at Lincoln Memorial to ISU,” said Clinkscales. “Josh is blessed with a strong business and basketball acumen that will raise the profile of our program while bringing in a style of play that has a proven record of success.”

"We are pleased that Coach Josh Schertz will be leading a new era for Indiana State men's basketball,” said ISU president Dr. Deborah Curtis. “It will be exciting to welcome fans back into Hulman Center to cheer on our Sycamores under his leadership. It's a special day for Indiana State University."