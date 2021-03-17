 Skip to main content
Indiana State names Lincoln Memorial's Josh Schertz new men's basketball coach
Lincoln Memorial coach Josh Schertz

Josh Schertz, the coach of Division II Lincoln Memorial University's men's basketball team, was named the head coach at Indiana State on Wednesday. He replaces Greg Lansing, who did not have his contract renewed after the season. 

 LMU MEDIA SERVICES

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Four-time national coach of the year Josh Schertz has been named Indiana State University’s 26th head men’s basketball coach, ISU Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales announced today.

Schertz comes to Terre Haute after an exceptional 13-year tenure as head coach at NCAA Division II Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee, where he had a career record of 336-68 (.831). Schertz led the Railsplitters to 10 NCAA Division II Tournament appearances, won 13 total conference championships and three Southeast Regional titles, and had five seasons of 30-or-more victories.

“I am grateful that Josh and (wife) Natalia embraced the opportunity to bring the championship culture they established at Lincoln Memorial to ISU,” said Clinkscales. “Josh is blessed with a strong business and basketball acumen that will raise the profile of our program while bringing in a style of play that has a proven record of success.”

"We are pleased that Coach Josh Schertz will be leading a new era for Indiana State men's basketball,” said ISU president Dr. Deborah Curtis. “It will be exciting to welcome fans back into Hulman Center to cheer on our Sycamores under his leadership. It's a special day for Indiana State University."

Lincoln Memorial was the second-winningest basketball program in Division II during the 2010s, going 272-50 for a .845 winning percentage. The Railsplitters were masterful at protecting their home court during the Schertz era, going 188-16 (.921) in Harrogate.

Prior to his time at Lincoln Memorial, Schertz spent four seasons at High Point University as the associate head coach. While there, the Panthers went 87-66 and set program records for wins, conference wins, road wins, and highest RPI ranking in a season.

Schertz spent the previous four seasons at Division II Queens University (N.C.) as well as Lynn University, serving as associate head coach and recruiting coordinator, respectively. While at Queens, the Royals went 49-14 and advanced to the university’s first Final Four. During his time at Lynn, the Fighting Knights went 37-18 and his recruiting classes went on to set a school record 29 wins in a season and earn a Final Four appearance.

His coaching career started at his alma mater, Florida Atlantic University, where he spent one season working under head coach Kevin Billerman.

An introductory press conference will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. in Hulman Center. Due to COVID-19 restrictions it will be open to invited guests and media only, but will be live streamed on the Indiana State Athletics social media channels.

WHAT THEY ARE SAYING ABOUT SCHERTZ

“I’ve known Josh now for several years and I’ve always been impressed with how hard his teams have played and competed. He has a proven track record of success as a Head Coach. Josh possesses a combination of being an excellent tactician and recruiter. I look forward to following his continued success at Indiana State.” — Chris Holtmann, Head Men’s Basketball Coach - The Ohio State University

“Josh Schertz is a program builder. He’s a tireless worker who knows how to create a foundation and recruit to a culture. Perhaps more importantly, he’s an even better person than he is coach. He’s followed a similar path to me - building a DII powerhouse and making a jump to DI. Just like Milwaukee took a chance on me, Indiana State is giving Josh his opportunity, and I’m certain he won’t disappoint.” — Bruce Pearl, Head Men’s Basketball Coach - Auburn

“In hiring Josh Schertz, Indiana State has hired a coach who will lead with unparalleled character, elite level knowledge of the game, and work habits. He is someone who is able to connect with and develop young men to be great players and people. Josh teaches the game in a truly unique way which has led to his rarely seen success. I learn from him each time I watch his team play and admire his ability to prepare and innovate. John Wooden once said “The most powerful leadership tool you have is your own example.” In Josh Schertz becoming the head coach at Indiana State, the Sycamores have added a person who truly embodies leading by example.“ — Sean Sweeney, Assistant Coach - Detroit Pistons

"Indiana State has hired as hard-working a coach as there is in college basketball in Josh Schertz. He is the total package - an incredible work ethic, terrific floor coach and a proven evaluator and recruiter. From the staff to the players, his leadership inspires others to operate at the highest level they can both on and off the court. I’m excited to see the new heights the Sycamores will reach with him at the helm." — Eddie Fogler, Former Head Men’s Basketball Coach - Wichita State, Vanderbilt, and South Carolina

“Josh has an incredible track record and is highly regarded in the industry. He’s an outside the box hire in a sense; the guy can coach and develop talent and those are two attributes that will help him get Indiana State to the next level.” — Jeff Goodman, Basketball Insider - Stadium

“Winning is synonymous with Josh Schertz. Remarkably he has won over 83% of his games, which is one of the highest winning percentages in the history of college basketball. His teams have made their mark on the court and made the grade in the classroom. He can recruit. He can develop talent. He can coach. It’s about time he got the opportunity to run a Division I program.” — Angela Lento, CollegeInsider.com

