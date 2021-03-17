Indiana State names Lincoln Memorial's Josh Schertz new men's basketball coach

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Four-time national coach of the year Josh Schertz has been named Indiana State University’s 26th head men’s basketball coach, ISU Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales announced today.
Schertz comes to Terre Haute after an exceptional 13-year tenure as head coach at NCAA Division II Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee, where he had a career record of 336-68 (.831). Schertz led the Railsplitters to 10 NCAA Division II Tournament appearances, won 13 total conference championships and three Southeast Regional titles, and had five seasons of 30-or-more victories.
“I am grateful that Josh and (wife) Natalia embraced the opportunity to bring the championship culture they established at Lincoln Memorial to ISU,” said Clinkscales. “Josh is blessed with a strong business and basketball acumen that will raise the profile of our program while bringing in a style of play that has a proven record of success.”
"We are pleased that Coach Josh Schertz will be leading a new era for Indiana State men's basketball,” said ISU president Dr. Deborah Curtis. “It will be exciting to welcome fans back into Hulman Center to cheer on our Sycamores under his leadership. It's a special day for Indiana State University."
Lincoln Memorial was the second-winningest basketball program in Division II during the 2010s, going 272-50 for a .845 winning percentage. The Railsplitters were masterful at protecting their home court during the Schertz era, going 188-16 (.921) in Harrogate.
Prior to his time at Lincoln Memorial, Schertz spent four seasons at High Point University as the associate head coach. While there, the Panthers went 87-66 and set program records for wins, conference wins, road wins, and highest RPI ranking in a season.
Schertz spent the previous four seasons at Division II Queens University (N.C.) as well as Lynn University, serving as associate head coach and recruiting coordinator, respectively. While at Queens, the Royals went 49-14 and advanced to the university’s first Final Four. During his time at Lynn, the Fighting Knights went 37-18 and his recruiting classes went on to set a school record 29 wins in a season and earn a Final Four appearance.
His coaching career started at his alma mater, Florida Atlantic University, where he spent one season working under head coach Kevin Billerman.
An introductory press conference will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. in Hulman Center. Due to COVID-19 restrictions it will be open to invited guests and media only, but will be live streamed on the Indiana State Athletics social media channels.