Indiana State opts out of spring football season for safety reasons

CARBONDALE — The Missouri Valley Football Conference will allow its other 10 programs to find a replacement game for Indiana State, which announced it was opting out of the the spring season on Monday, but SIU is going to stand pat for now.

The Sycamores announced they would opt out of the 2021 season after consulting with their medical experts because they were concerned about their players potentially playing 19 or more games in less than nine months. The team had the full backing of the university to play this spring, according to a news release from the school, but is choosing to sit out in order to better prepare for the fall of 2021.

"This is a challenging environment to navigate. I support (coach) Curt (Mallory) and his vision for the Sycamore football program, especially when it comes to the health, safety and development of our student-athletes," Indiana State athletic director Sherard Clinkscales said. "The University has provided us with all the resources needed for a spring season and we were certainly looking forward to games, but the health and safety of our student-athletes is a priority. We look forward to normal spring practices in the coming months as we continue to work toward a full fall season in 2021."

