Indiana State parts with Lansing after 11 seasons

CARBONDALE — Men's basketball coach Greg Lansing will not return to Indiana State after 11 seasons, the school announced Monday.
ISU athletic director Sherard Clinkscales and Lansing are scheduled to appear at a 1 p.m. news conference together at the Hulman Memorial Student Union, according to a news release from the Sycamores. Lansing, a longtime assistant coach before being elevated to head coach in 2010, went 181-164 with the Sycamores with one NCAA Tournament appearance (2010) and two NIT appearances (2013 and 2014). He came one victory short of tying Duane Klueh for the program's all-time wins mark.
"I would like to thank Greg and his staff for their dedication to Indiana State University over the last decade," Clinkscales said in a news release. "Greg has directed this program with class and dignity, and represented the Sycamores well in the community and on the court. It is simply time to have a change in the leadership of this program."
ISU finished 15-10 this season after losing to No. 20/22 Loyola in the semifinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Saturday in St. Louis. The Sycamores went 11-7 in the league (fourth place) and feature three of the most promising underclassmen in the conference in sophomore forward Jake LaRavia (12.3 points, 6.3 rebounds per game this season), sophomore center Tre Williams (9 ppg., 6 rpg., MVC-best 37 blocks) and freshman guard Julian Landry (40 assists, 25 turnovers, 27 steals). ISU could also return senior guard Tyreke Key, a first team all-conference pick that is one of the program's leading scorers.
"After meeting with Sherard over the past couple days, I've been notified that my contract will not be extended," Lansing said. "While I am disappointed, I understand the business side of college athletics. I'd like to thank Sherard for our open and honest conversations over the last two days. I love Indiana State and Terre Haute and always will. It's a part of who I am. We look forward to what's ahead and trust that the Man Upstairs has a plan for Kristi and I. I also look forward to supporting Indiana State basketball and all of our teams moving forward. We truly appreciate the support we have received as well as the friendships we have made. We couldn't be more blessed and thankful."
In Lansing's first season at ISU, the Sycamores won the Valley Tournament with current assistant coach Jake Odum and reached the program's first NCAA Tournament appearance in 10 years. Lansing led the Sycamores to the Collegeinsider.com Tournament (CIT) in 2012 and the NIT the next two years, but missed the postseason the last seven years. His five wins over top-25 teams are the most in program history.
Indiana State will begin to look for a new head coach immediately.
