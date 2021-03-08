Indiana State parts with Lansing after 11 seasons

"After meeting with Sherard over the past couple days, I've been notified that my contract will not be extended," Lansing said. "While I am disappointed, I understand the business side of college athletics. I'd like to thank Sherard for our open and honest conversations over the last two days. I love Indiana State and Terre Haute and always will. It's a part of who I am. We look forward to what's ahead and trust that the Man Upstairs has a plan for Kristi and I. I also look forward to supporting Indiana State basketball and all of our teams moving forward. We truly appreciate the support we have received as well as the friendships we have made. We couldn't be more blessed and thankful."