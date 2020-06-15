'It'll be good to be back': Saluki athletes eager to get back to campus

"It'll be good to be back," Domask said. "Once we're done with the quarantine period, just to have access to the arena, to the weight room as much as you want. It'll be nice to not have to hunt to where your next workout will be. Just to be back with the guys and get the feel of everything again."

Makenzie Silvey, one of five seniors on the SIU women's basketball team this year, is also in the first group set to return to Carbondale this week. Silvey said the card games and the board games with her mom and sister have been fun during Illinois' stay-home order, but that she's ready to officially start her final collegiate year.

"I think it should be pretty easy to follow the rules," she said. "All my friends are going to have to follow the same rules so we can continue to compete and practice. I think it'll be easy, especially because my roommates will be my teammates. They have a lot of guidelines on campus. All the workouts are outside. No more than 10 people to a workout. I'm not personally nervous about getting (COVID-19), and I just think everybody is ready to get back."