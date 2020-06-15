'It'll be good to be back': Saluki athletes eager to get back to campus

CARBONDALE — Marcus Domask has been luckier than most of SIU's 300-plus student-athletes, in that he has a racquetball-sized gym in his house and has been able to find some 5-on-5 basketball games.
The 6-foot-6 sophomore guard was the Missouri Valley Conference freshman and newcomer of the year last season and hopes to build on the Salukis' 16-16 record under first-year coach Bryan Mullins. In a normal year, Domask and all of his teammates would have been on campus for almost two weeks already, practicing, lifting and going to summer school.
But, this year, with the COVID-19 pandemic still affecting hundreds of people a day, Domask is one of 50 athletes that have been invited to return to campus this week.
Members of the Saluki football and basketball teams (men and women) that do come back will be quarantined for seven days, have their temperatures taken daily, and be tested for COVID-19, according to information SIU Athletics released earlier this month. Those players will then take physicals, and if everything checks out, be invited to participate in voluntary, outdoor workouts beginning June 29. Per NCAA rules, the athletes can only participate in voluntary workouts for the remainder of this month with the athletic department's strength and conditioning staff.
Domask said he looked forward to getting back in the swing. The Waupun, Wisconsin, native traveled to Milwaukee and Green Bay for some real basketball games recently against some high-level athletes, some from the G-League and international professionals, but was ready to get back with his own guys.
"It'll be good to be back," Domask said. "Once we're done with the quarantine period, just to have access to the arena, to the weight room as much as you want. It'll be nice to not have to hunt to where your next workout will be. Just to be back with the guys and get the feel of everything again."
Makenzie Silvey, one of five seniors on the SIU women's basketball team this year, is also in the first group set to return to Carbondale this week. Silvey said the card games and the board games with her mom and sister have been fun during Illinois' stay-home order, but that she's ready to officially start her final collegiate year.
"I think it should be pretty easy to follow the rules," she said. "All my friends are going to have to follow the same rules so we can continue to compete and practice. I think it'll be easy, especially because my roommates will be my teammates. They have a lot of guidelines on campus. All the workouts are outside. No more than 10 people to a workout. I'm not personally nervous about getting (COVID-19), and I just think everybody is ready to get back."
Defensive end Jordan Berner, a Chester native, is scheduled to return to campus until July. Working for his uncle as an electrician in Pennsylvania the last few weeks, Berner hasn't had access to a big-time gym. The fifth-year senior said he's been able to run some laps and "throw some dumbbells around" after his shifts, but is eager to get back in football shape for what could be a big year.
SIU finished 7-5 last season, its first winning record since 2013. The Salukis have been ranked 19th in the Athlon Sports preseason poll and 22nd in HERO Sports' preseason poll. SIU opens the season Thursday, Sept. 3, at UT Martin.
"Obviously, we had to go through some obstacles to work this out," Berner said. "Bringing back 50 people back at a time, it's not going to be the easiest process and everybody will make the most of it. We just appreciate being able to come back as early as we can, because, originally, we thought it was going to be August."
