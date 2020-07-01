Jarnigan confident Salukis' international athletes will return in time

CARBONDALE — There are over 20,000 international student-athletes at NCAA member schools trying to figure out how to get ready for the upcoming semester. Some are still trying to get into the country.
SIU has several international athletes, including Australian punter Jack Colquhoun and Canadian basketball players J.D. Muila and Kyler Filewich, but athletic director Liz Jarnigan doesn't anticipate any long-term problems to getting them to Carbondale after meeting with coaches.
"They're working ahead of the timeline they normally would to get those kids here, and they're very optimistic," Jarnigan said. "We have a lot of internationals in our swimming and diving programs, and our golf programs. Across the board, we're optimistic that those kids will be able to get to compete with us."
In fact, Muila, a junior forward from Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College, and Filewich, a freshman from Canada, are expected to be here by this weekend.
"They'll come this upcoming weekend in this next gate," SIU men's basketball coach Bryan Mullins said. "They're able to come because they have their scholarship for academic purposes. They're able to get here. I think Kyler might be driving with his family."
Aaliyah Edwards, an incoming freshman on the UConn women's basketball team, was not so lucky. Edwards and two other foreigners for the Huskies, one from Poland and another from Croatia, are stuck across the border. UConn coach Geno Auriemma told The Associated Press he is asking for help from the federal government to try to help getting them back in the States.
Nebraska basketball players Yvan Ouedraogo and Thorir Thorbjarnarson, projected starters, are still in France and Iceland, respectively.
"They can’t fly back at the moment," Nebraska men's basketball spokesman Shamus McKnight said. "They are just waiting for an update from their countries or the United States."
Division I football players in this country can start working out with their teams' strength and conditioning staffs and coaches for a few hours a week starting July 13. Division I men's and women's basketball teams can start July 20 under new guidelines from the NCAA.
