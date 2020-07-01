Jarnigan confident Salukis' international athletes will return in time

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — There are over 20,000 international student-athletes at NCAA member schools trying to figure out how to get ready for the upcoming semester. Some are still trying to get into the country.

SIU has several international athletes, including Australian punter Jack Colquhoun and Canadian basketball players J.D. Muila and Kyler Filewich, but athletic director Liz Jarnigan doesn't anticipate any long-term problems to getting them to Carbondale after meeting with coaches.

"They're working ahead of the timeline they normally would to get those kids here, and they're very optimistic," Jarnigan said. "We have a lot of internationals in our swimming and diving programs, and our golf programs. Across the board, we're optimistic that those kids will be able to get to compete with us."

In fact, Muila, a junior forward from Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College, and Filewich, a freshman from Canada, are expected to be here by this weekend.

"They'll come this upcoming weekend in this next gate," SIU men's basketball coach Bryan Mullins said. "They're able to come because they have their scholarship for academic purposes. They're able to get here. I think Kyler might be driving with his family."