Jones goes down, but Salukis take 38-32 halftime lead over Bradley

ST. LOUIS — Already down two starters due to injury, SIU's men's basketball team lost two more in the opening half of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Thursday night.

Lance Jones, a third team all-conference guard who was the Salukis' second-leading scorer this season, collided with a Bradley players' ankle with 14:22 left and did not return. He came out to start the second half with his left foot resting on a scooter, and is not expected to return. Starting forward Anthony D'Avanzo fell with just over seven minutes to go in the half, but returned briefly right before SIU sealed a 38-32 halftime lead over Bradley.

Ben Harvey delivered a game-high 12 points in the opening half and Trent Brown added nine for SIU, which split its regular-season series at Bradley. The Salukis connected on 8 of 16 from the 3-point line and 15 of 26 from the field (57.7%). SIU had nine assists and 13 rebounds.

Bradley, playing without two suspended starters and two other central players due to injury, made 13 of 29 from the field in the opening half (44.8%). Sean East II scored nine to lead the Braves, who made 4 of 12 behind the arc. BU played without starting forward Elijah Childs (suspension), starting guard Terry Nolan Jr. (suspension), guard/forward Ja'Shon Henry (right foot injury) and center Ari Boya (foot injury).