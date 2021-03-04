Jones goes down, but Salukis take 38-32 halftime lead over Bradley

ST. LOUIS — Already down two starters due to injury, SIU's men's basketball team lost two more in the opening half of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Thursday night.
Lance Jones, a third team all-conference guard who was the Salukis' second-leading scorer this season, collided with a Bradley players' ankle with 14:22 left and did not return. He came out to start the second half with his left foot resting on a scooter, and is not expected to return. Starting forward Anthony D'Avanzo fell with just over seven minutes to go in the half, but returned briefly right before SIU sealed a 38-32 halftime lead over Bradley.
Ben Harvey delivered a game-high 12 points in the opening half and Trent Brown added nine for SIU, which split its regular-season series at Bradley. The Salukis connected on 8 of 16 from the 3-point line and 15 of 26 from the field (57.7%). SIU had nine assists and 13 rebounds.
Bradley, playing without two suspended starters and two other central players due to injury, made 13 of 29 from the field in the opening half (44.8%). Sean East II scored nine to lead the Braves, who made 4 of 12 behind the arc. BU played without starting forward Elijah Childs (suspension), starting guard Terry Nolan Jr. (suspension), guard/forward Ja'Shon Henry (right foot injury) and center Ari Boya (foot injury).
Jones could hardly put weight on his left foot, and was helped off the court by two teammates after collapsing almost in front of the SIU bench. SIU plowed forward without him, sinking 6 of 10 from behind the arc to take a 22-16 lead.
Harvey, Steven Verplancken Jr. and Brown delivered triples to lead the Salukis to a six-point lead with 6:16 to go. After Kevin McAdoo's two free throws pulled Bradley within four, Verplancken converted a baseline drive and Kyler Filewich scored inside to stretch the lead to eight. Brown hit a 3-pointer from the left corner that hit every part of the rim before falling through, and Harvey connected on a tough, fadeaway jumper in the lane for a six-point lead.
McAdoo missed an open 3 from the right side of the arc that might have cut the lead to three.
