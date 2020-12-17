Jones, Harvey each score 18 points to power Salukis past North Dakota

Domask, the leading scorer in the Valley at better than 18 points per game, finished with eight on 3-of-9 shooting. Jones (5 of 9) and Harvey (7 of 11) picked up the slack. Jones, a 6-foot-1 sophomore guard, rebounded his own miss in the second half and drew the foul on the putback.

In the first of two games in two days against the Fighting Hawks of the Summit League, the Salukis pulled away in the last nine minutes of the half after UND pulled within one. Down as much as six, the Hawks climbed to within 17-16 with just over nine minutes to go, but didn't make another basket until Tyree Ihenacho's driving finger roll inside the final three minutes. Dalton Banks' 3-pointer started a 16-0 run that put the Salukis comfortably ahead 33-16 with 3:34 to go.

Banks, freshman forward Kyler Filewich and Jones all had seven points in the half for SIU. The Salukis shot 53.8% from the field in the opening half (14 of 26), with only four 3-pointers. SIU entered the game leading the MVC in 3-point shooting, at better than 44%.

The Salukis dominated the boards in the opening half, grabbing 22 rebounds to 14 for the Hawks. UND made just 8 of 31 from the field (25.8%), including 3 of 17 from behind the arc (17.6%). Three players led the Hawks with five points each.