Jones, Harvey each score 18 points to power Salukis past North Dakota

CARBONDALE — An early afternoon start, after a six-day break, didn't diminish SIU's men's basketball team's desire Thursday against North Dakota.
In the first of two meetings in two days against the Fighting Sioux from the Summit League, the Salukis survived an off-half from leading scorer Marcus Domask to win 85-64 at the Banterra Center. Domask didn't make his first bucket of the game until there were just over 16 minutes to play, but Lance Jones scored 18 points, Ben Harvey had another 18, and Trent Brown scored 10 to power SIU to its first 4-0 start since the 2015-16 squad began 5-0.
North Dakota (1-6) dropped its third straight game despite getting sophomore guard De'Sean Allen-Eikens back and scoring the most second-half points against the Salukis since coach Bryan Mullins took over. The Fighting Hawks got 13 points from guard Caleb Nero, 13 from forward Gertautas Urbonavicius and 12 from forward Filip Rebraca, but couldn't get it done at the defensive end.
SIU made 31 of 55 from the field (56.4%), including 10 of 16 3-pointers. The Salukis made 13 of 19 at the free-throw line and had 19 assists against 11 turnovers.
UND made more triples than SIU, sinking 11 of 31 behind the arc, but shot just nine free throws, converting seven. The Hawks made 23 of 55 from the field (41.8%). UND's 44 second-half points were the most SIU has allowed since Mullins, a two-time Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year, took over.
Domask, the leading scorer in the Valley at better than 18 points per game, finished with eight on 3-of-9 shooting. Jones (5 of 9) and Harvey (7 of 11) picked up the slack. Jones, a 6-foot-1 sophomore guard, rebounded his own miss in the second half and drew the foul on the putback.
In the first of two games in two days against the Fighting Hawks of the Summit League, the Salukis pulled away in the last nine minutes of the half after UND pulled within one. Down as much as six, the Hawks climbed to within 17-16 with just over nine minutes to go, but didn't make another basket until Tyree Ihenacho's driving finger roll inside the final three minutes. Dalton Banks' 3-pointer started a 16-0 run that put the Salukis comfortably ahead 33-16 with 3:34 to go.
Banks, freshman forward Kyler Filewich and Jones all had seven points in the half for SIU. The Salukis shot 53.8% from the field in the opening half (14 of 26), with only four 3-pointers. SIU entered the game leading the MVC in 3-point shooting, at better than 44%.
The Salukis dominated the boards in the opening half, grabbing 22 rebounds to 14 for the Hawks. UND made just 8 of 31 from the field (25.8%), including 3 of 17 from behind the arc (17.6%). Three players led the Hawks with five points each.
Filewich scored five of SIU's first 13 points, converting 2 of 3 from the field in the opening eight minutes and adding a free throw off the bench. The Salukis got 3-pointers from Harvey and Brown, as well as a driving finger roll from Jones, to take a 13-9 lead at the 11:40 mark.
The Fighting Hawks went down as much as six before closing the gap to one behind a Filip Rebraca bucket and a Seybian Sims 3-pointer. Banks stretched the Salukis' lead back to six with a personal five-point run. Banks hit a contested 3-pointer from the right wing and converted a tough bucket in transition to put SIU up 22-16 with 7:54 to go in the half.
Harvey and Jones kept it going for SIU during a 10-3 run, hitting a pull-up jumper and a 3-pointer, respectively, for the first double-digit lead of the game. Jones found the ball in the left corner, and when his man didn't come out, he pulled up for three and the first double-digit lead of the game (27-16).
Guard Caleb Nero and forward Gertautas Urbonavicius led UND with 13 points each. Forward Filip Rebraca, the Hawks' leading scorer at more than 19 points per game entering the game, finished with 12.
