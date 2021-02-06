Jones' long 3 pulls SIU within one at the half

PEORIA — SIU's men's basketball team took a three-point lead at Bradley in the last three minutes of the half, but went into the locker room down one at Carver Arena.
The Braves, who have struggled mightily at the free-throw line during their six-game losing streak, hit five in the final 2:24 to take a 32-31 lead at the break. Danya Kingsby made two, Elijah Childs sank two, and Ville Tahvanainen converted a layup along the baseline and drew the foul on Kyler Filewich to put the Braves up three. Tahvanainen's free throw made it 32-28, but Lance Jones put a cap on a 12-point effort in the opening 20 minutes with a 24-foot 3-pointer at the horn.
With 6.3 seconds left, Jones got the ball near mid-court, took a few dribbles and pulled up. Not wanting to foul, Bradley let him have it, and the sophomore guard converted his fourth triple of the game. Jones made 4 of 8 from the field, including 4 of 5 from the 3-point arc, in 15 minutes.
Kyler Filewich added seven points and seven rebounds, as SIU outboarded Bradley 19-18 in the first half. Forward Anthony D'Avanzo added six points and three boards in his return to the starting lineup. Sophomore guard Ben Harvey came off the bench and missed his only shot in six minutes.
Bradley got six points from Childs and another six from starting forward Rienk Mast. The Braves, who were 22 of 35 at the stripe in their last three games, converted all 11 of their attempts in their return home.
Jones kept SIU afloat early, scoring six of its first eight points after putting up a game-high 27 Sunday against Northern Iowa. The Salukis struggled to find a good look against the 11th-best field goal percentage defense in the country, missing 16 of their first 21 shots, but found some offensive rhythm in the last 10 minutes of the half.
Down 20-11, Filewich's bucket started a 10-0 Saluki run that put them in front briefly at 21-20. D'Avanzo hit a step-back 3-pointer from the right side of the arc right before the end of the shot clock to pull SIU within four, 20-16. Steven Verplancken Jr.'s jumper cut the lead to two, and Filewich made a short lefty hook over the 6-8 Childs at the rim to tie it up at 20. Trent Brown gave SIU a brief lead after splitting a pair of free throws.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman