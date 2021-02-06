Jones' long 3 pulls SIU within one at the half

PEORIA — SIU's men's basketball team took a three-point lead at Bradley in the last three minutes of the half, but went into the locker room down one at Carver Arena.

The Braves, who have struggled mightily at the free-throw line during their six-game losing streak, hit five in the final 2:24 to take a 32-31 lead at the break. Danya Kingsby made two, Elijah Childs sank two, and Ville Tahvanainen converted a layup along the baseline and drew the foul on Kyler Filewich to put the Braves up three. Tahvanainen's free throw made it 32-28, but Lance Jones put a cap on a 12-point effort in the opening 20 minutes with a 24-foot 3-pointer at the horn.

With 6.3 seconds left, Jones got the ball near mid-court, took a few dribbles and pulled up. Not wanting to foul, Bradley let him have it, and the sophomore guard converted his fourth triple of the game. Jones made 4 of 8 from the field, including 4 of 5 from the 3-point arc, in 15 minutes.

Kyler Filewich added seven points and seven rebounds, as SIU outboarded Bradley 19-18 in the first half. Forward Anthony D'Avanzo added six points and three boards in his return to the starting lineup. Sophomore guard Ben Harvey came off the bench and missed his only shot in six minutes.