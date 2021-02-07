Jones' only free throw lifts SIU over Bradley, 69-68

PEORIA — Lance Jones' only free throw of the game lifted SIU's men's basketball team past Bradley Sunday at Carver Arena, 69-68.

The sophomore guard from Evanston got by Ja'Shon Henry and drove the left side of the lane in the final seconds. He jump-stopped to about a foot in front of the rim, where he was met by two defenders. Henry fouled him, putting him at the line with 2.3 seconds to go. Jones tripped the first one off the rim well short, turned around, and nearly walked all the way to midcourt to try to collect himself. He got enough on the second one to roll it in after it hit the rim.

Terry Nolan Jr. missed a potentially-winning 3-pointer from the right wing just off the right side of the rim. Nolan got the ball near the SIU 3-point line, took two dribbles, and fired up a runner with Jones near him. When it missed, the Salukis (9-7, 3-7 Missouri Valley Conference) celebrated their second straight weekend split.

Bradley (10-11, 4-8) tied the game at 68 after Henry scored six straight points but wasn't able to secure the sweep.

All eight of SIU's players scored, led by Trent Brown's 14 points. Ben Harvey had 12 off the bench, Steven Verplancken Jr. had 11 and Anthony D'Avanzo scored 10 points. Kyler Filewich had nine points and a game-high nine rebounds.