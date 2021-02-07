Jones' only free throw lifts SIU over Bradley, 69-68

PEORIA — Lance Jones' only free throw of the game lifted SIU's men's basketball team past Bradley Sunday at Carver Arena, 69-68.
The sophomore guard from Evanston got by Ja'Shon Henry and drove the left side of the lane in the final seconds. He jump-stopped to about a foot in front of the rim, where he was met by two defenders. Henry fouled him, putting him at the line with 2.3 seconds to go. Jones tripped the first one off the rim well short, turned around, and nearly walked all the way to midcourt to try to collect himself. He got enough on the second one to roll it in after it hit the rim.
Terry Nolan Jr. missed a potentially-winning 3-pointer from the right wing just off the right side of the rim. Nolan got the ball near the SIU 3-point line, took two dribbles, and fired up a runner with Jones near him. When it missed, the Salukis (9-7, 3-7 Missouri Valley Conference) celebrated their second straight weekend split.
Bradley (10-11, 4-8) tied the game at 68 after Henry scored six straight points but wasn't able to secure the sweep.
All eight of SIU's players scored, led by Trent Brown's 14 points. Ben Harvey had 12 off the bench, Steven Verplancken Jr. had 11 and Anthony D'Avanzo scored 10 points. Kyler Filewich had nine points and a game-high nine rebounds.
Henry scored 17 off the bench for Bradley, which snapped a six-game losing streak with Saturday's 74-66 win over the Salukis. Rienk Mast had 14 points and a team-high eight boards.
SIU got the message after a sluggish start to the second half Saturday, jumping on Bradley with a 13-5 run in the second half. Jones' long 3-pointer gave the Salukis their first lead of the half, 50-48, with 11:50 to play. It went to five after Henry's bucket tied the game. Brown hit a 3 off Harvey's pass. Harvey followed with a jumper in the lane.
The Braves got within three about a minute later, but SIU pushed the lead to nine after D'Avanzo scored off a Jones pass and Brown followed up a 3-point miss, grabbed the rebound, and converted a reverse layup for a 64-55 advantage with just over eight minutes left.
Bradley led 43-37 at the half in a defense-optional opening 20 minutes. Both teams shot over 50% in the opening half, and the Braves continued a hot-shooting weekend with a 5-of-6 effort at the free-throw line. The difference in the first half came off the Salukis' 11 turnovers, which Bradley turned into 13 points.
Harvey scored eight points off the bench to lead SIU at the half. The Salukis made 14 of 26 from the field (53.8%). The Salukis sank 5 of their first 7 3-pointers, but finished the half 1 of 7 from deep. They converted 3 of 4 at the free-throw line. All eight SIU players that got into the game scored at least two points.
Bradley was led by Ville Tahvanainen's eight points off the bench in the first half. Nolan scored seven.
The game began with an Elijah Childs airball and a shot clock violation by the Salukis, but both teams found their rhythm shortly after that. They traded baskets for most of the first half, with each team leading twice. No one led by more than four until SIU went the last 2:23 without a field goal.
