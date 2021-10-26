Jones scores 17, Domask adds 12 in Salukis' exhibition win over Henderson State

CARBONDALE — Lance Jones scored 17 points and Marcus Domask added 12 points and a game-high eight boards to lead SIU's men's basketball team to a 66-52 exhibition win over Division II Henderson State Tuesday night.

For the first time in more than 600 days, a few thousand Saluki fans and the SIU pep band were able to see it. The coronavirus limited attendance at last season's home games to just friends and family of the team, media and some SIU staff members. Even with the opening game of the World Series on at the same time, 4,087 fans showed up to see the Salukis and Reddies.

Jones, SIU's leading scorer last season after Domask went down with a foot injury, scored 14 of his 17 in the opening half and added two rebounds in just over 24 minutes. The third-year sophomore guard made 5 of 10 from the field, all from behind the 3-point line, and converted his only two free-throw attempts. Domask, the 2020 Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Year, made 4 of 8 from the field, all three of his free-throw attempts, and handed out a game-high five assists in just over 28 minutes.

Domask tied for the MVC lead in minutes per game as a true freshman in 2019-20 at 34.9 per game, but might not even be in the top five this season with the Salukis' added depth. All 13 of the team's available players got on the court against the Reddies from Henderson, Arkansas. Ten of them scored, and no one played more than 29 minutes.

Alvin Miles led HSU with 10 points. HSU made half of its 3-pointers, 5 of 10, and shot 39.1% for the game after going 7 of 20 in the first half (35%). The Reddies got outrebounded 38-23 and had seven assists against 13 turnovers.

SIU lost a few balls in the lane in the second half and finished with 13 assists and 15 turnovers. Dalton Banks started and had two assists, two turnovers, four steals and two points in just over 28 minutes. Jones had one assist and two turnovers.

Kyler Filewich's layup off a Domask pass started an 11-3 run that gave the Salukis their first double-digit lead. Jones, one of five returning starters for SIU, hit two of his four first-half 3-pointers during the run that made it 15-5 with 13:16 to go. Jones scored a game-high 14 points in the opening 20 minutes. Domask added seven points, six rebounds and five assists, and Filewich put up another six to help SIU take a 42-21 advantage at the break.

Coach Bryan Mullins' third team gave the crowd something to cheer about at both ends. The Reddies went more than six minutes without a field goal, and seven different Salukis scored in the opening 20 minutes. Jones made 4 of 7 from the field, all 3s, and added two free throws. Domask only took four shots but was all over the court in his return from a foot injury that cost him all but 10 games last season.

Guards Trent Brown (back) and Ben Coupet Jr. (hamstring) sat out, but SIU got all of its four available newcomers some minutes in the first half. Troy D'Amico made his only shot, a layup off a Domask pass that he almost caught underneath the rim, and added two of the Salukis' 24 rebounds in just eight minutes. Freshmen Foster Wonders and Scottie Ebube entered in the last eight minutes, and junior college transfer J.D. Muila made his Saluki debut with five points and three rebounds in the first half.

SIU outrebounded HSU 24-9 in the first half and by 15 for the game. The Salukis went 7-0 last season when outrebounding their opponents.

SIU opens the season at Little Rock Nov. 9. The Salukis are scheduled to play IPFW in a closed scrimmage Saturday in Indianapolis.

