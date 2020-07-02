Just Maybe: Saluki alums, now Cubs podcasters, 'cautiously optimistic' about MLB season

CARBONDALE — Ryan Lieber didn't have a plane ticket, or a ticket to the hottest ticket in Cleveland since the Cavaliers won their only NBA championship in June. But it was Game 6 of the World Series. And it was the Cubs.
So the former television reporter from Glenview told his girlfriend at the time, who he married last year, that he was hopping a plane to Progressive Field to meet longtime friend and fellow Cubs fan Chad Gordon. The Indians led Chicago 3-2 in the best-of-seven series, and were a win away from wrapping up their first world championship since 1948. The Cubs were chasing their first title in 108 years. Chicago's 9-3 win set up a riveting Game 7, and got the two SIU alums thinking about pushing the last button on a project they'd been talking about for years.
With Lieber in South Florida and Gordon in San Diego, they had always talked about starting a pro-Cubs podcast but didn't feel like they could do it well. With better technology in 2016, and Cubs fandom at an all-time high, they began planning for a 2018 launch near the all-star break.
"At the core, we love sports, and we wanted to find an outlet that would allow us to have some fun and find a hobby or a passion, and when we were at the World Series, that's when we kind of made the final decision," said Lieber, a public relations manager for five hospitals in South Florida. "We had been talking about it for quite some time and finally, when we got to the Series, we looked at each other and said 'We gotta make this happen.'"
"The Friendly Confines" podcast was born July 24, 2018, and recently crossed the 20,000-download mark. The two set up nine topics, go through them "inning" by "inning," and throw in a seventh-inning stretch interview with a featured guest once a week. "Today Show" personality Willie Geist, ESPN broadcasters Karl Ravech and Sarah Spain, ESPN 1000 radio host Marc Silverman, voice of the Salukis Mike Reis and FOX broadcaster Joe Buck have all appeared on the podcast, which is available on Apple Podcasts and other venues.
You would never know Gordon, a former television reporter at WPSD, was broadcasting from his home in San Diego when listening to the podcast. Or that he had to tape their interview with Buck in his car, at a distant parking lot from his apartment building, because of a very loud construction crew outside his window.
"We couldn't live further apart from each other, but we've been able to use this technology to actually put out sports programming, put out content that, we're just about to hit 21,000 downloads," Gordon said. "People are consuming it."
The podcast's pace, nine topics and an interview, normally in about 45 minutes, helped set it apart from other productions that deal with the Cubs, Lieber said.
"We have nine topics and try to get through them as quickly as we could," he said. "Give an opinion, debate each other, and then move on to the next quote-unquote inning, as we move throughout the ballgame. To get the seventh-inning stretch, when we know everybody is singing 'Take Me Out To the Ballgame,' that was the perfect opportunity to make that our interview, when we can make a break from the game and take a moment to interview whoever our guest is for that episode."
With spring training starting up again Friday, Lieber and Gordon are both optimistic there will be baseball this month. The coronavirus pandemic shut down the 2020 season before it began in March, but after the Major League Baseball Players Association and the owners struck a deal in June, games are scheduled to resume July 23 and 24.
How long the season goes is where Lieber and Gordon differ.
"I think there will be baseball. There is too much money at stake," Lieber said. "The commissioner is going to do everything in his power to have some semblance of games, but there are definitely going to be mistakes along the way. There are going to be players that test positive for COVID. But they are going to trudge on the entire season, and I think they are going to do everything to complete the season, have a postseason, and to have a World Series."
Gordon, who helps develop business leaders with the Ken Blanchard Companies in San Diego, wasn't so optimistic we'll see a World Series.
"The last thing you want to do is to unleash something that's going to come to a halt in 10 days because everything has to be closed down, or stop after 14 games," he said. "I'm very concerned because, unlike the NBA situation, where everybody is going to be isolated in a bubble in Orlando, Major League Baseball teams are going to be flying all over the Midwest to all these different places, staying in hotels, and interacting with all these different staff, and touching different surfaces. I am cautiously optimistic, but I would not be surprised if the season does not play itself out, and the people that are underestimating the health and safety are not fully understanding this pandemic."
