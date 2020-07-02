Just Maybe: Saluki alums, now Cubs podcasters, 'cautiously optimistic' about MLB season

With spring training starting up again Friday, Lieber and Gordon are both optimistic there will be baseball this month. The coronavirus pandemic shut down the 2020 season before it began in March, but after the Major League Baseball Players Association and the owners struck a deal in June, games are scheduled to resume July 23 and 24.

How long the season goes is where Lieber and Gordon differ.

"I think there will be baseball. There is too much money at stake," Lieber said. "The commissioner is going to do everything in his power to have some semblance of games, but there are definitely going to be mistakes along the way. There are going to be players that test positive for COVID. But they are going to trudge on the entire season, and I think they are going to do everything to complete the season, have a postseason, and to have a World Series."

Gordon, who helps develop business leaders with the Ken Blanchard Companies in San Diego, wasn't so optimistic we'll see a World Series.

"The last thing you want to do is to unleash something that's going to come to a halt in 10 days because everything has to be closed down, or stop after 14 games," he said. "I'm very concerned because, unlike the NBA situation, where everybody is going to be isolated in a bubble in Orlando, Major League Baseball teams are going to be flying all over the Midwest to all these different places, staying in hotels, and interacting with all these different staff, and touching different surfaces. I am cautiously optimistic, but I would not be surprised if the season does not play itself out, and the people that are underestimating the health and safety are not fully understanding this pandemic."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.