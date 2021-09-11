Kansas State 31, No. 8/9 SIU 23
How They Scored
First Quarter
Kansas State 7, SIU 0
How they scored: Running back Deuce Vaughn scored the first of his three touchdowns with a 4-yard run on KSU's opening drive. The Wildcats got a 43-yard pass from Skylar Thompson to Malik Knowles to get into Saluki territory. Taiten Winkel hit the extra point.
Time of score: 11:45
Drive details: 6 plays, 75 yards, 3:15
Kansas State 14, SIU 0
How they scored: Backup quarterback Will Howard, in for the injured Thompson, scored from the 1-yard line to cap a 77-yard march. Thompson pulled up and fell to the ground when he ran to block for Vaughn. He was able to stand up, but was helped off the sideline by two athletic trainers. Winkel hit the extra point.
Time of score: 6:02
Drive details: 8 plays, 77 yards, 4:08
Second Quarter
Kansas State 14, SIU 3
How they scored: Nico Gualdoni hit a 32-yard field goal when SIU's drive stalled after 17 plays and more than six minutes.
Time of score: 14:21
Drive details: 17 plays, 61 yards, 6:41
Kansas State 21, SIU 3
How they scored: Vaughn scored from the 1-yard line. Howard converted a third-and-1 with a 6-yard run left off the snap. Winkel hit the extra point.
Time of score: 9:16
Drive details: 10 plays, 55 yards, 4:57
Kansas State 21, SIU 9
How they scored: Javon Williams Jr. scored SIU's first touchdown of the night from the 4-yard line. The sophomore from Centralia started toward the middle, but was able to bounce it out a bit to the right. SIU tried a fake pass on the extra-point attempt, but Nic Baker went left, and then right, and couldn't find anybody to throw to. His pass was nearly intercepted.
Time of score: 5:09
Drive details: 9 plays, 75 yards, 4:07
Kansas State 21, SIU 16
How they scored: Williams punched it in from the 1 to pull the Salukis within six, and Gualdoni's extra point pulled them within five. The drive was set up by Gianini Belizaire's fumble recovery at the KSU 9 after Jordan Berner got the ball loose from Vaughn.
Time of score: 4:14
Drive details: 2 plays, 9 yards, 0:46
SIU 23, Kansas State 21
How they scored: Cornerback P.J. Jules intercepted Howard when he sailed the throw over the head of his intended receiver, and turned it up 41 yards for the touchdown. It was SIU's first defensive touchdown since 2018 and gave it a temporary lead. Gualdoni hit the extra point.
Time of score: 3:16
Drive details: 1 play, 41 yards
Halftime: SIU 23, Kansas State 21
Third Quarter
Kansas State 24, SIU 23
How they scored: Winkel hit a 34-yard field goal that ultimately won the game. KSU didn't have a play longer than 13 yards on the drive, but went 66 yards in 14 plays.
Time of score: 5:56
Drive details: 14 plays, 66 yards, 7:38
Fourth Quarter
Kansas State 31, SIU 23
How they scored: Vaughn's third rushing touchdown of the day came with 1:57 to go. Hoping to get the ball back, SIU essentially allowed Vaughn to almost walk into the end zone after KSU reached the 4-yard line to try to get the ball back. Winkel hit the extra point.