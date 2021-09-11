Kansas State rallies for 31-23 win over SIU

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The defense forced four turnovers and the offense scored 23 points in one quarter, but SIU football coach Nick Hill still left Bill Snyder Family Stadium sick to his stomach Saturday night.

Going for their second win over an FBS opponent in the last two years, the No. 8/9 Salukis nearly got it against Kansas State. Trailing 14-0 early, they rallied to take a two-point halftime lead, but came up empty in the second half in a 31-23 loss. SIU had to settle for a 32-yard Nico Gualdoni field goal after a 17-play, 6-minute-plus march early in the second quarter and got all the way to the KSU 21 in the final minute before coming up short.

"Our guys played with a ton of passion and emotion, character, really, and they really showed that tonight," Hill said. "They really enjoy playing this game. I'm really just sick to my stomach because I felt like we should have won that football game. Kansas State is a really good football team. They're physical, and they did a ton of things to make it tough for us to move the football. We couldn't get into a rhythm. Our defense, they flew around, they had better team speed. I just can't say enough about our defense."