Kick-Out Crush: Salukis get back to defensive drawing board after record night

CARBONDALE — The most dangerous shot for Evansville's men's basketball team Monday night at SIU usually began closer to the rim.

Led by the dribble penetration of Shamar Givance and Jawaun Newton, among others, the Purple Aces forced the Salukis' defense to crash in to try to stop their paths to the basket. Too many times in the 84-72 loss at the Banterra Center, the Salukis gave up something far more painful, one of a school record-tying 17 3-pointers.

"They do a good job with their ball-movement," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "The main thing was we were also getting beat off the dribble, and then they were able to kick it out for 3s. We just gotta get more organized, defensively. Our guys have to know their rotations better, and try to understand our scheme better, and get back to our principles."

Evansville (3-5, 1-1 Missouri Valley Conference) made a few with an SIU defender right in its face. At one point in the second half, the Aces dropped 10 of 11 from behind the arc. They finished the game 17 of 29 (58.6%), tying their school record for triples in one game and tying SIU's record for the most allowed in one day. Evansville made 17 3-pointers at SIU back on Jan. 7, 1997, but lost that game 80-75.