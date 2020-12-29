Kick-Out Crush: Salukis get back to defensive drawing board after record night

CARBONDALE — The most dangerous shot for Evansville's men's basketball team Monday night at SIU usually began closer to the rim.
Led by the dribble penetration of Shamar Givance and Jawaun Newton, among others, the Purple Aces forced the Salukis' defense to crash in to try to stop their paths to the basket. Too many times in the 84-72 loss at the Banterra Center, the Salukis gave up something far more painful, one of a school record-tying 17 3-pointers.
"They do a good job with their ball-movement," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "The main thing was we were also getting beat off the dribble, and then they were able to kick it out for 3s. We just gotta get more organized, defensively. Our guys have to know their rotations better, and try to understand our scheme better, and get back to our principles."
Evansville (3-5, 1-1 Missouri Valley Conference) made a few with an SIU defender right in its face. At one point in the second half, the Aces dropped 10 of 11 from behind the arc. They finished the game 17 of 29 (58.6%), tying their school record for triples in one game and tying SIU's record for the most allowed in one day. Evansville made 17 3-pointers at SIU back on Jan. 7, 1997, but lost that game 80-75.
Samari Curtis' career-high 29 points off the bench made sure that didn't happen again. Curtis, a transfer from Nebraska who had 19 off the bench in a nine-point loss to Belmont Dec. 21, made 9 of 13 from the field, including 6 of 8 3s. He made all five of his free-throw attempts, and made it all look easy.
"He's assertive," Evansville coach Todd Lickliter said. "He loves to play, and it's not just the scoring, but he's a very willing passer, so now, when he draws attention, he can find the next guy."
SIU (7-1, 1-1) made 10 of 22 behind the arc, matching its season high for triples in a game, but lost for the first time under Mullins when scoring 70 or more. Marcus Domask scored 25 points, Trent Brown added 11, and all nine Salukis that played scored at least two points, but the team fell for the first time this season because of the other end. Evansville's 84 points were the most SIU has allowed this season, and something the team won't soon forget.
"They hit shots, but we didn't play hard enough on defense," Domask said. "Our defense was terrible, to be honest. Yeah, they hit shots, but they hit open shots."
SIU has to regroup quickly. The Salukis' next two-game series is at undefeated Drake (11-0, 2-0), the first team in the nation to reach 11 victories this season. The Bulldogs swept Indiana State (3-4, 0-2) in Terre Haute, Indiana, to open league play and average a Valley-best 84.7 points per game.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman