Korn eager to start long-term turnaround of SEMO Basketball

"He's been on top of the mountain, and he's been in the bottom of the valley, but through it all, he's come out prepared," Barke said. "He embodies what this region is all about. He's an honest, hard-working person that uses failure and criticism to fuel his drive to be better. He's self-made, and that's what we need to lead our program into the future."

SEMO could return 13 of its 15 players this winter.

Korn played in 121 games between 1999-2004, averaging 5.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per game in an average of 14.5 minutes a game. He played as a true freshman in 1999-2000 because SIU needed big guys, and then redshirted as a sophomore. Korn made the MVC Most Improved Team as a senior in 2004, when he averaged 9.7 points, four rebounds and 1.9 assists per game for a 25-win squad that went 17-1 in the league.

Korn spent the first eight years of his coaching career at SIU under former coach Chris Lowery (2004-12), the last six as an assistant. SIU went 145-116 during that stretch with four postseason appearances and two MVC regular-season championships. The Salukis went to the NCAA Tournament three straight times, from 2005-2007, with three victories.

Korn coached three years at Missouri State (2013-16) under another former Saluki, Paul Lusk, before going to Manhattan, Kansas. Korn helped mentor a number of All-MVC honorees with the Bears, including 2014 all-league second team pick Jarmar Gulley in 2014 and the 2016 league newcomer of the year, guard Dequon Miller. In four years at Kansas State, he was a big influence in the development of All-Big 12 first teamer Dean Wade, one of three players in school history to rank in the top 10 in career scoring and rebounding, and all-conference picks Wesley Iwundu and D.J. Johnson.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.