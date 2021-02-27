 Skip to main content
Krutwig, Williamson lead Ramblers to 38-25 halftime lead over SIU
Southern Illinois Loyola Chicago Basketball

Southern Illinois guard Lance Jones (5) drives to the basket as Loyola center Cameron Krutwig, right, and Lucas Williamson, defend during the first half Friday in Chicago. Jones scored 14 points, but the Salukis fell 60-52 at Gentile Arena. 

 AP

CHICAGO — Cameron Krutwig scored 15 points and Lucas Williamson had 10 in the first half for No. 21/22 Loyola to help the Ramblers take a 38-25 halftime lead over SIU's men's basketball team Saturday.

Krutwig, one of six seniors honored before the final regular-season home game, made 7 of 9 from the field and made it look easy, too. Williamson, the winningest player in Ramblers history along with Krutwig, made 4 of 7 from the field and added four steals in the first half. 

Lance Jones led SIU with nine points and Anthony D'Avanzo added seven. Jones' layup with 9:05 left in the half pulled the Salukis within one, 17-16, but SIU went cold after that, and the Ramblers took off. Williamson converted off the dribble and hit one of Loyola's two 3-pointers to stretch the lead to six. Williamson added a three-point play off a basket cut to give the Ramblers the first double-digit lead of the game at 29-16.

SIU went nearly seven minutes without scoring before D'Avanzo spun away from the defense in the lane and converted the left-handed layup. 

Krutwig capped a 19-4 Loyola run with a layup at the rim off a Braden Norris pass in the final 70 seconds of the half. Norris, a transfer point guard from Oakland that received automatic eligibility from the NCAA, had four assists, five points and one rebound in 17 minutes. 

Steven Verplancken Jr. hit a step-back 3-pointer at the horn to cut the lead to 13 points. 

todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com

618-351-5087

On Twitter: @THefferman

