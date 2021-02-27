Krutwig, Williamson lead Ramblers to 38-25 halftime lead over SIU

CHICAGO — Cameron Krutwig scored 15 points and Lucas Williamson had 10 in the first half for No. 21/22 Loyola to help the Ramblers take a 38-25 halftime lead over SIU's men's basketball team Saturday.

Krutwig, one of six seniors honored before the final regular-season home game, made 7 of 9 from the field and made it look easy, too. Williamson, the winningest player in Ramblers history along with Krutwig, made 4 of 7 from the field and added four steals in the first half.

Lance Jones led SIU with nine points and Anthony D'Avanzo added seven. Jones' layup with 9:05 left in the half pulled the Salukis within one, 17-16, but SIU went cold after that, and the Ramblers took off. Williamson converted off the dribble and hit one of Loyola's two 3-pointers to stretch the lead to six. Williamson added a three-point play off a basket cut to give the Ramblers the first double-digit lead of the game at 29-16.

SIU went nearly seven minutes without scoring before D'Avanzo spun away from the defense in the lane and converted the left-handed layup.

Krutwig capped a 19-4 Loyola run with a layup at the rim off a Braden Norris pass in the final 70 seconds of the half. Norris, a transfer point guard from Oakland that received automatic eligibility from the NCAA, had four assists, five points and one rebound in 17 minutes.

Steven Verplancken Jr. hit a step-back 3-pointer at the horn to cut the lead to 13 points.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.