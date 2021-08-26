Labanowitz announces departure from Saluki Football program

CARBONDALE — Stone Labanowitz, the junior who stepped in for the injured Nic Baker and led SIU's football team its first playoff run in 12 years, has decided to leave the program after losing the starting job.
Baker, a fourth-year sophomore that led the Salukis to wins over previously undefeated North Dakota State, Youngstown State and Northern Iowa in the spring, was named the starter for this fall on Wednesday. Baker completed 50 of 74 passes for 637 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions in four games. He broke a bone in his foot against the Panthers in SIU's fifth game of the year and was lost for the remainder of the season.
Labanowitz announced the move on Twitter Thursday.
"Many may not understand my decision and I respect that," he said. "In this sport, as in life, tough decisions have to be made. What I am experiencing now, thousands of college athletes experience on a daily basis. When you are faced with such a tough decision, it is so real and distressing. This decision is what is best for me and my mental wellbeing."
Labanowitz, a 5-foot-10, 195-pound junior from Florida, was expected to be the Saluki backup quarterback if he didn't win the starting job this fall. Labanowitz threw for 1,241 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions in six games. He completed an incredible 72.4% of his passes, and led SIU to three wins. He finished off the Salukis' 17-16 win over fourth-ranked Northern Iowa and started the final five games of the season. His 8-yard touchdown pass to Branson Combs on fourth down to beat third-ranked Weber State — The Throw — lifted SIU to its first playoff win since 2009.
It was also the Salukis' first road playoff win since beating Eastern Illinois on the road in 2005.
The move makes SIU's quarterback room extremely young behind Baker. Five freshmen remain, of which only one of them, third-year player Zach Zebrowski, was with the program last fall. Zebrowski and two FBS transfers, Stone Norton from Florida International University (FIU) and Michael Lindauer from Cincinnati, were battling for the third spot in training camp. Now one of them will move up to the backup role when the No. 7/10 Salukis open the season at Southeast Missouri State Thursday night.
