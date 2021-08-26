Labanowitz announces departure from Saluki Football program

CARBONDALE — Stone Labanowitz, the junior who stepped in for the injured Nic Baker and led SIU's football team its first playoff run in 12 years, has decided to leave the program after losing the starting job.

Baker, a fourth-year sophomore that led the Salukis to wins over previously undefeated North Dakota State, Youngstown State and Northern Iowa in the spring, was named the starter for this fall on Wednesday. Baker completed 50 of 74 passes for 637 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions in four games. He broke a bone in his foot against the Panthers in SIU's fifth game of the year and was lost for the remainder of the season.

Labanowitz announced the move on Twitter Thursday.

"Many may not understand my decision and I respect that," he said. "In this sport, as in life, tough decisions have to be made. What I am experiencing now, thousands of college athletes experience on a daily basis. When you are faced with such a tough decision, it is so real and distressing. This decision is what is best for me and my mental wellbeing."