Lance Jones' 11 points lead SIU to 13-point halftime lead over UNI

CARBONDALE — Lance Jones' 11 points led SIU's men's basketball team to a 37-24 halftime lead over Northern Iowa Sunday night at the Banterra Center.

Jones, a sophomore guard from Evanston, hit 3 of 5 3-pointers and added a driving layup. He played all 20 minutes, and delivered a game-high five assists. Graduate forward Anthony D'Avanzo had nine points and seven boards off the bench, and Dalton Banks added eight points for the Salukis, who are trying to snap a six-game losing streak.

Noah Carter, who had 21 points Saturday, led the Panthers with seven first-half points.

SIU found some rhythm after UNI freshman Tytan Anderson grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back up and in to tie the game at 12. D'Avanzo canned a 3-pointer, and Jones followed with another triple for an 18-12 edge. The Salukis hit 7 of 17 from the field in the opening 12 minutes, and pushed the lead out to double digits for the first time this weekend.

Jones' 3-pointer, one of his three in the opening half, put the Salukis up 25-14. He hit an NBA-distance triple after Carter split a pair of free throws for a 13-point edge. The lead went to 13 after D'Avanzo's putback.

UNI went nearly three minutes without a field goal and trailed by as much as 14 points (33-19).

