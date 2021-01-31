 Skip to main content
Lance Jones' 11 points lead SIU to 13-point halftime lead over UNI
0 comments

121220-spt-siu-mbb-09.jpg

SIU head coach Bryan Mullins calls out instructions to his team during the second half at the Banterra Center on Friday in Carbondale. The Salukis held on to win 70-66.

 Byron Hetzler

CARBONDALE — Lance Jones' 11 points led SIU's men's basketball team to a 37-24 halftime lead over Northern Iowa Sunday night at the Banterra Center.

Jones, a sophomore guard from Evanston, hit 3 of 5 3-pointers and added a driving layup. He played all 20 minutes, and delivered a game-high five assists. Graduate forward Anthony D'Avanzo had nine points and seven boards off the bench, and Dalton Banks added eight points for the Salukis, who are trying to snap a six-game losing streak.

Noah Carter, who had 21 points Saturday, led the Panthers with seven first-half points. 

SIU found some rhythm after UNI freshman Tytan Anderson grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back up and in to tie the game at 12. D'Avanzo canned a 3-pointer, and Jones followed with another triple for an 18-12 edge. The Salukis hit 7 of 17 from the field in the opening 12 minutes, and pushed the lead out to double digits for the first time this weekend.

Jones' 3-pointer, one of his three in the opening half, put the Salukis up 25-14. He hit an NBA-distance triple after Carter split a pair of free throws for a 13-point edge. The lead went to 13 after D'Avanzo's putback.

UNI went nearly three minutes without a field goal and trailed by as much as 14 points (33-19). 

todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com

618-351-5087

On Twitter: @THefferman

