Lance Jones hits 7 3-pointers, scores 27 in Salukis' 71-68 win
Lance Jones hits 7 3-pointers, scores 27 in Salukis' 71-68 win

CARBONDALE — Lance Jones hit a career-high seven 3-pointers and put up 27 points to lead SIU's men's basketball team past Northern Iowa Sunday night, 71-68, and snap a six-game losing streak.

Jones, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound sophomore guard from Evanston, connected on 10 of 15 from the field, including 7 of 11 from behind the arc. He became the first Saluki since Kent Williams and Brandon Mells hit seven triples in 2000, and did more than lead on the court.

"I thought Lance's leadership (Sunday) was the best he's had in his SIU career," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "How he was talking to his teammmates. He played a great floor game. Obviously, he made some huge shots, but, his body language, the confidence he had in his teammates, it rubs off. I never thought they waivered today. Even though we made some mistakes and we didn't execute the whole time, they believed they were gonna win the whole time." 

Jones battled foul trouble Saturday and finished SIU's 74-62 loss with seven points in just over 18 minutes. Sunday, he had 11 of his 27 points, one off his career-high, in the first half. 

"I just wanted to come out and I wanted to be aggressive," Jones said. "I felt like I let my teammates down (Saturday), and I just wanted to do anything I could to help us win (Sunday)."

SIU (8-6, 3-6 Missouri Valley Conference) made 15 of 30 behind the arc, a season-high, with four of them from Steven Verplancken Jr. Verplancken hit 4 of 8 behind the arc and finished with 14 points. The Salukis had 16 assists, including several of them off a three-pass 3-pointer. Verplancken's 3-pointer with under 1:30 to play came off the hands of Anthony D'Avanzo and Dalton Banks' hands before the sophomore guard touched it and let it fly for a 66-61 lead.

SIU moved to 4-1 this season when it has 15 assists or more.

"Our biggest focus this morning, showing them all the times we could have made one more pass," Mullins said. "Northern Iowa really packs the paint, so they're kind of limiting those 3s, and our guys did a great job of making that extra pass. Any time we get over 15 assists, I think that's pretty good for our club, and we have a pretty good record when we're sharing the ball like that." 

Freshman center Kyler Filewich scored 10 points, and D'Avanzon delivered his first double-double as a Saluki off the bench, 11 points and a season-high 10 rebounds.

Freshman guard Bowen Born led UNI (5-11, 3-7) with 16 points after hitting a 3-pointer right before the buzzer. Noah Carter, who had 21 points Saturday, led the Panthers with seven first-half points and finished with 11. UNI played the second half without forward Austin Phyfe, a first team all-conference pick who made 1 of 2 from the field in nine minutes. 

SIU found some rhythm after UNI freshman Tytan Anderson grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back up and in to tie the game at 12. D'Avanzo canned a 3-pointer, and Jones followed with another triple for an 18-12 edge. The Salukis hit 7 of 17 from the field in the opening 12 minutes, and pushed the lead out to double digits for the first time this weekend.

Jones' 3-pointer, one of his three in the opening half, put the Salukis up 25-14. He hit an NBA-distance triple after Carter split a pair of free throws for a 13-point edge. The lead went to 13 after D'Avanzo's putback.

UNI went nearly three minutes without a field goal and trailed by as much as 14 points (33-19). SIU's 13-point halftime edge was its largest since leading Butler by 13 on the road Dec. 21, 2020.

SIU is scheduled to open a two-game series at Bradley Saturday at 3 p.m. Sunday's tipoff in Peoria is also scheduled for 3 p.m.

todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com

618-351-5087

On Twitter: @THefferman

Box Score

SIU 71, NORTHERN IOWA 68

UNI;24;44;--;68

SIU;37;34;--;71

UNI (68) – Noah Carter 5-9 1-5 11, Austin Phyfe 1-2 0-0 3, Nate Heise 5-12 2-3 13, Trae Berhow 6-14 1-5 13, Bowen Born 4-8 5-7 16, Cole Henry 2-2 0-0 4, Goanar Mar 0-1 0-0 0, Tytan Anderson 3-5 0-1 8, Tywhon Pickford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 26-53 9-21 68.

SIU (71) – Kyler Filewich 4-8 2-2 10, Lance Jones 10-15 0-0 27, Ben Harvey 0-7 0-0 0, Steven Verplancken Jr. 5-10 0-0 14, Trent Brown 0-1 0-1 0, Dalton Banks 3-5 0-0 8, Anthony D'Avanzo 3-8 3-4 11, Sekou Dembele 0-0 1-2 1. Totals: 25-54 6-9 71.

Halftime score - SIU 37, UNI 24. 3-Point Goals - UNI 7-25 (Carter 0-4, Phyfe 1-1, Heise 1-5, Berhow 0-6, Born 3-6, Anderson 2-3), SIU 15-30 (Jones 7-11, Harvey 0-4, Verplancken 4-8, Brown 0-1, Banks 2-3, D'Avanzo 2-3). Team Fouls - UNI 12, SIU 19. Rebounds - UNI 32 (Carter 8), SIU 36 (D'Avanzo 10). Assists - UNI 14, SIU 16. Turnovers - UNI 14, SIU 16. Records - UNI 5-11, 3-7 MVC; SIU 8-6, 2-6 MVC.

Grading the Salukis

Offense: B

SIU's biggest flaw Sunday was its 16 turnovers, to go with its 16 assists. The Salukis made the extra passes that were missing Saturday, and connected on a season-high 15 3-pointers. Lance Jones was the leader the team thinks he can be, scoring 27 points, including a big triple that put SIU up six in the final seconds. The Salukis got 20 points from their bench, which proved big after two starting guards didn't score. 

Defense: B

SIU was physical off the boards, and outrebounded UNI 36-32. The Salukis made things tough on Trae Berhow, and he still made six buckets and scored 13 points. Getting just enough stops is not something you want to hear after every win, but SIU did just that to snap its six-game losing streak.

Overall: B

Jones was a leader for the Salukis Sunday, on the court and off it. Kyler Filewich finished another good weekend with 10 points and six boards, and Anthony D'Avanzo looked as energized as he's been since the first game of the season. D'Avanzo's double-double came at just the right time, as did SIU's season-high 15 3-pointers. 

