Lance Jones hits 7 3-pointers, scores 27 in Salukis' 71-68 win

CARBONDALE — Lance Jones hit a career-high seven 3-pointers and put up 27 points to lead SIU's men's basketball team past Northern Iowa Sunday night, 71-68, and snap a six-game losing streak.

Jones, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound sophomore guard from Evanston, connected on 10 of 15 from the field, including 7 of 11 from behind the arc. He became the first Saluki since Kent Williams and Brandon Mells hit seven triples in 2000, and did more than lead on the court.

"I thought Lance's leadership (Sunday) was the best he's had in his SIU career," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "How he was talking to his teammmates. He played a great floor game. Obviously, he made some huge shots, but, his body language, the confidence he had in his teammates, it rubs off. I never thought they waivered today. Even though we made some mistakes and we didn't execute the whole time, they believed they were gonna win the whole time."

Jones battled foul trouble Saturday and finished SIU's 74-62 loss with seven points in just over 18 minutes. Sunday, he had 11 of his 27 points, one off his career-high, in the first half.

"I just wanted to come out and I wanted to be aggressive," Jones said. "I felt like I let my teammates down (Saturday), and I just wanted to do anything I could to help us win (Sunday)."