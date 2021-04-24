Late field goal pulls SIU within 4 of Weber State at the half

OGDEN, Utah — Nico Gualdoni's 35-yard field goal in the final minute of the half pulled SIU's football team within four of Weber State Saturday at Stewart Stadium.
The 14th-ranked Salukis converted a third-and-18 and reached the Wildcat 18 before quarterback Stone Labanowitz threw incomplete on third down. Gualdoni, a Johnston City native, put it through the uprights to pull the Salukis within four of the third-ranked team in the nation, 21-17. SIU will receive the second-half kickoff.
WSU led 14-0 before the Salukis got back in the game. The Wildcats went right down the field on their second drive of the game, going 69 yards on eight plays to take a 7-0 lead. Kris Jackson, in for his first carries of the season with starting running back Josh Davis out with an injury, crashed into the end zone from a yard out. Kyle Thompson hit the extra point attempt. WSU went up 14-0 after a flea flicker from quarterback Bronson Barron to tight end Justin Malone, who was all alone at the 1-yard line when Barron let the ball go.
SIU got back into the game off a 75-yard scoring drive on seven plays. Labanowitz connected with Avante Cox for a 31-yard gain down the middle of the field and found the 5-foot-10, 170-pound junior on a corner route for the 26-yard touchdown pass. Labanowitz pump-faked toward the middle of the field, and then led Cox to the right corner of the end zone for the score with 2:56 left in the first quarter. Gualdoni hit the extra point.
Cox caught five passes for 85 yards in the first half. Labanowitz completed 11 of 19 passes for 150 yards with one interception. Playing without Javon Williams Jr., who missed the game with an injury, SIU turned to Justin Strong (22 yards on five carries) and Romeir Elliott (20 yards on four carries), who returned from an injury that kept him out of last weekend's game against Southeastern Louisiana.
Barron was picked off twice in the end zone, flinging it up for grabs on both occasions. The freshman may have thought he had a free play when he lofted it toward the end zone on WSU's first drive of the game. SIU's James Ceasar was there to pick it off in the back of the end zone. Barron tried to find a receiver who appeared to be in 1-on-1 coverage late in the half, but Saluki cornerback Jonathan Thompson came over to help and easily picked it off. Barron hadn't been intercepted all season before throwing two in the first half.
The Wildcats rushed for 114 yards and threw for 163 in the first half (277 total). Barron completed 10 of 16 passes for 163 yards. Dontae McMillan rushed for 47 yards on eight carries and Daniel Wright Jr. had 43 on eight carries for WSU. The Wildcats converted all three of their third-down conversion attempts.
SIU converted 4 of 7 on third down in the first half. The Salukis had 73 yards on the ground and 150 through the air, for 223 total yards.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087 / On Twitter: @THefferman