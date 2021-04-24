Late field goal pulls SIU within 4 of Weber State at the half

Cox caught five passes for 85 yards in the first half. Labanowitz completed 11 of 19 passes for 150 yards with one interception. Playing without Javon Williams Jr., who missed the game with an injury, SIU turned to Justin Strong (22 yards on five carries) and Romeir Elliott (20 yards on four carries), who returned from an injury that kept him out of last weekend's game against Southeastern Louisiana.

Barron was picked off twice in the end zone, flinging it up for grabs on both occasions. The freshman may have thought he had a free play when he lofted it toward the end zone on WSU's first drive of the game. SIU's James Ceasar was there to pick it off in the back of the end zone. Barron tried to find a receiver who appeared to be in 1-on-1 coverage late in the half, but Saluki cornerback Jonathan Thompson came over to help and easily picked it off. Barron hadn't been intercepted all season before throwing two in the first half.

The Wildcats rushed for 114 yards and threw for 163 in the first half (277 total). Barron completed 10 of 16 passes for 163 yards. Dontae McMillan rushed for 47 yards on eight carries and Daniel Wright Jr. had 43 on eight carries for WSU. The Wildcats converted all three of their third-down conversion attempts.

SIU converted 4 of 7 on third down in the first half. The Salukis had 73 yards on the ground and 150 through the air, for 223 total yards.

