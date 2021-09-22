Lawyer: Jarnigan terminated 'without cause,' will be paid full amount

CARBONDALE — SIU will pay former athletic director Liz Jarnigan more than $400,000, according to a statement from her attorney that was sent to The Southern Illinoisan on Wednesday, after she was terminated without just cause on Sept. 9.

Jarnigan, who was appointed to the top job in athletics by interim chancellor John M. Dunn in September 2019, was given written notice on Sept. 9 that the university planned to terminate her contract. She was placed on administrative leave, which is where she will remain until Oct. 15, 2021, according to the termination agreement obtained by The Southern. She will receive all "compensation" owed to her, according to section 4.4 of her contract, which states if the university ends the deal without cause it would pay her "her base salary and any health insurance benefits for the balance of the term of her appointment."

Jarnigan, who makes just over $221,000 a year, signed a contract that runs through September 2023.

Jarnigan's attorney, Nicholas Esposito, reiterated his client was not fired for what's known as "just cause." "Just cause" applies when, among other things, an administrator, coach or athletic department staffer violated an NCAA rule, violated a Missouri Valley Conference or Missouri Valley Football Conference rule, or, in Jarnigan's case because she was a supervisor, knowing someone who worked for her violated an association or conference rule and didn't report it.

"Contrary to an unconfirmed report in the Sept. 15, 2021 Southern Illinois University Daily Egyptian, the University on Sept. 9, 2021 gave Athletics Director Liz Jarnigan written notice "without cause" terminating her Athletics Director Employment Agreement," Esposito's statement read.

The Daily Egyptian, the student newspaper at SIU, published a story earlier this month that implied Jarnigan was let go shortly after Chancellor Austin Lane was informed about allegations of abuse by current swimming and diving coach Geoff Hanson that had been going on for the last two years. It is not clear if Hanson was ever placed on administrative leave, suspended, or punished in any way for the allegations in the story. Asked by the DE if the allegations were the reason Jarnigan was let go, Lane told the newspaper he could not say.

Asked by The Southern in an interview Wednesday, Lane said as the chancellor he is constantly evaluating people in every department, and has the right to make personnel decisions when he feels like it's appropriate. SIU spokesperson Kim Rendfeld said the university had no further comment.

The Southern reached out to the DE. DE editor Oreoluwa Ojewuyi said "The Daily Egyptian stands by its reporting."

Jarnigan, a former athletic administrator at the Air Force Academy, joined SIU in 2018 under former athletic director/Hall of Fame coach Jerry Kill.

During her first year at the university, Jarnigan helped Kill reshape Saluki Athletics, hiring men’s basketball coach Bryan Mullins, and six more head coaches — Grant Williams (soccer), Rosalind Joseph (track & field), Ed Allen (volleyball), Danielle Kaufman (women’s golf), Geoff Hansen (swimming & diving) and Lance Rhodes (baseball). She also assisted in the reorganization of the department’s administrative structure, and appointed Katie Gerlach, the senior associate athletic director in charge of operations, as SIU's senior woman administrator (SWA) earlier this year.

Jarnigan came to SIU after serving for two years as assistant athletic director/SWA for the Air Force Academy's athletics program. Prior to that, she worked for eight years at San Jose State University, starting as the director for student-athlete success before being promoted to SWA. During her tenure at San Jose State, the department's overall Academic Progress Rate (APR) rose from 925 to 972. The football team's APR increased from 888 in 2008 to 975 in 2015. The overall student-athlete GPA reached an all-time high in 2016.

Jarnigan faced incredible hurdles less than a year into the job when COVID-19 virtually shut down attendance for the 2020-21 school year. SIU could only offer staff and players' family members admission to the games because of state laws that restricted its attendance. The Salukis haven't had any restrictions, yet, to offering full attendance for fans this season.

Jarnigan signed a contract in December 2019, three months after she was appointed to the position, that goes through September 2023.

The university released a statement on Jarnigan's termination Sept. 9.

"Please join me in thanking Liz Jarnigan for her three years of service to SIU, the last two of which were as our athletic director," he said. "We appreciate Liz's work on Title IX and the competitive and academic successes of the students and programs under her watch. The university will launch a national search in the coming weeks to name a new athletic director for our outstanding student-athletes, coaches and staff. In the meantime, SIU will announce temporary leadership for the division in the near future. We wish Liz well in her future endeavors and are grateful for her dedication to Saluki Athletics."

Matt Kupec, the CEO of the SIU Foundation, was appointed as the interim athletic director. Kupec serves as the university's chief development officer and provides oversight and leadership for SIU's Forever SIU fundraising campaign. He plans to stay on in that position while serving as the interim athletic director.

Kupec helped the foundation raise the original $75 million for the campaign, and upped the goal to $200 million. The foundation raised a record-setting $28.5 million in fiscal year 2020 (2019-20) before the coronavirus pandemic.

Kupec, a former quarterback at the University of North Carolina, earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from North Carolina and a master's in educational administration from Hofstra University.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.