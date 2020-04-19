Lewis University forward D'Avanzo picks Salukis

D'Avanzo scored in double figures 24 times last season with eight 20-point games. He had seven double-doubles and led the GLVC in rebounding during conference play at 9.4 boards a game. D'Avanzo scored a career-high 25 points at St. Francis last December and matched it against Drury earlier this year. He matched his career high in rebounds, 13, four times last season.

"Anthony has been an important part of our team the past four years and I am extremely happy to see him recognized for his play," Lewis men's basketball coach Scott Trost said in a news release after D'Avanzo was honored by the conference. "He carried us for much of the season and was the leading rebounder in the GLVC. This is a much-deserved honor for him."

D'Avanzo could compete for starting minutes with Muila and third-year sophomore forward Sekou Dembele this season. Muila averaged 6.5 points and 6.8 rebounds for a 30-3 Indian Hills squad that was set to be the second seed at the NJCAA Tournament before it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Dembele played in 10 games as a redshirt freshman last season before breaking his leg against Bradley in January. Dembele made 7 of 12 from the field (58.3%) and scored 16 points.

