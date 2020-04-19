Lewis University forward D'Avanzo picks Salukis

CARBONDALE — Anthony D'Avanzo, a 6-foot-8, 205-pound junior forward at Lewis University, verbally committed to SIU's men's basketball team Sunday for his final season.
A third-year junior for the Division II Flyers, he is expected to be eligible as a graduate transfer this upcoming season. D'Avanzo was a second team All-Great Lakes Valley Conference pick last season. The Harwood Heights native averaged a team-best 15.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game for a 13-15 squad that finished 8-12 in the league. D'Avanzo also blocked 24 shots and had 26 steals. He gives the Salukis a unique post who can shoot 3s, D'Avanzo made 55 of 138 behind the arc (39.9%) last season.
D'Avanzo announced his commitment on Twitter. He chose between the Salukis, Drake and DePaul, according to Windy City Basketball, a recruiting consultant who covers the Chicago area. D'Avanzo will be SIU's sixth recruit for the 2020 class once he signs, joining sitout guard Ben Harvey, incoming freshmen guards Dalton Banks and Eric Butler, Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College forward J.D. Muila and Glenville State (West Virginia) College transfer guard Steven Verplancken Jr. Verplancken verbally committed to the Salukis Friday but has not officially signed with the team yet. D'Avanzo's signing will leave SIU coach Bryan Mullins with four scholarships left for the upcoming season.
Verplancken told The Southern Illinoisan he has already sent his paperwork in to SIU, and that the school is expected to officially clear him Monday.
D'Avanzo scored in double figures 24 times last season with eight 20-point games. He had seven double-doubles and led the GLVC in rebounding during conference play at 9.4 boards a game. D'Avanzo scored a career-high 25 points at St. Francis last December and matched it against Drury earlier this year. He matched his career high in rebounds, 13, four times last season.
"Anthony has been an important part of our team the past four years and I am extremely happy to see him recognized for his play," Lewis men's basketball coach Scott Trost said in a news release after D'Avanzo was honored by the conference. "He carried us for much of the season and was the leading rebounder in the GLVC. This is a much-deserved honor for him."
D'Avanzo could compete for starting minutes with Muila and third-year sophomore forward Sekou Dembele this season. Muila averaged 6.5 points and 6.8 rebounds for a 30-3 Indian Hills squad that was set to be the second seed at the NJCAA Tournament before it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Dembele played in 10 games as a redshirt freshman last season before breaking his leg against Bradley in January. Dembele made 7 of 12 from the field (58.3%) and scored 16 points.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!