Logan's Scrubb intends to test NBA waters

Jayden Scrubb, Street & Smith's top-ranked junior college prospect in the country, has decided to test the NBA waters, according to a report from 247sports.com.

Scrubb, a 6-foot-6 sophomore guard, led John A. Logan College to the Midwest Regional District 24 Tournament championship and a berth in the NJCAA Tournament before it was canceled. The Louisville signee's father, Jason Scrubb, told the website his son has not decided if he will sign with an agent and enter the draft or head to Louisville next season.

"Jay’s focus right now is trying to be a pro player, and we want the NBA to take him seriously," Jason Scrubb told 247sports.com. "Some execs aren’t sure if he’s going to go to school or try for the NBA. With the timeline we don’t know when we would hear from the NBA.

"He wants to be a pro athlete, but he does love Louisville," he added.

Scrubb averaged 21.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game for the 28-5 Vols. The Louisville native shot 58.1% from the field, including 33.3% from the 3-point line (41 of 123), and 72.7% at the free-throw line (157 of 216). Logan came in eighth in the final NJCAA top-25 poll of the season.

Louisville (24-7, 15-5 ACC) finished tied for second in the AAC last season, and were 13th/14th in the final polls of the season. Junior forward Jordan Nwora (18 ppg., 7.7 rpg.) was a third team Associated Press All-American, but is expected to pursue the NBA draft. The Cardinals could return freshman point guard David Johnson next season and have two other signees.

