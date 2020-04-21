Lots of potential landing spots for Salukis' Chinn

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Nobody in the NFL can claim they haven't heard of SIU's Jeremy Chinn.

The 6-foot-3, 221-pound safety met with all 32 teams at the NFL Combine and worked out in front of the entire country. A former cornerback, he could play either defensive back spot at the next level, and will get a clearer picture of his path beginning Thursday night. The seven-round NFL draft kicks off Thursday night, and the best safety prospects have a history of going early.

In the last three years, eight safeties have gone in the opening round and 19 were picked in the first two. Maryland's Darnell Savage was the first one off the board last year, going to Green Bay with the 21st overall pick. Mississippi State's Johnathan Abram went to Oakland six picks later. Three safeties were picked in the first round the previous two years.

ESPN.com draft guru Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest mock draft has two safeties going in the first round, Alabama's Xavier McKinney to Dallas at No. 17 and Minnesota's Antoine Winfield Jr. to Miami at 26. NFL.com's Chad Reuter has five cornerbacks going in the first round, and the first safety, LSU's Grant Delpit, going to Detroit early in the second round at No. 35.