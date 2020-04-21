Lots of potential landing spots for Salukis' Chinn

CARBONDALE — Nobody in the NFL can claim they haven't heard of SIU's Jeremy Chinn.
The 6-foot-3, 221-pound safety met with all 32 teams at the NFL Combine and worked out in front of the entire country. A former cornerback, he could play either defensive back spot at the next level, and will get a clearer picture of his path beginning Thursday night. The seven-round NFL draft kicks off Thursday night, and the best safety prospects have a history of going early.
In the last three years, eight safeties have gone in the opening round and 19 were picked in the first two. Maryland's Darnell Savage was the first one off the board last year, going to Green Bay with the 21st overall pick. Mississippi State's Johnathan Abram went to Oakland six picks later. Three safeties were picked in the first round the previous two years.
ESPN.com draft guru Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest mock draft has two safeties going in the first round, Alabama's Xavier McKinney to Dallas at No. 17 and Minnesota's Antoine Winfield Jr. to Miami at 26. NFL.com's Chad Reuter has five cornerbacks going in the first round, and the first safety, LSU's Grant Delpit, going to Detroit early in the second round at No. 35.
Chinn ran a 4.45 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and had the second-best vertical jump (41 inches) of all the defensive backs at the event. His 11-foot, 6-inch standing broad jump tied for the second-best of anyone at the combine, regardless of position. Analysts from ESPN.com, NFL.com and CBS Sports have all projected Chinn to get drafted in the second round in their latest mock drafts.
Ranked the 50th-best player in the draft by ESPN.com's Jeff Legwold, Chinn is projected to go to Atlanta with the 47th pick by Kiper. Reuter has Chinn projected to go to the Chicago Bears in the second round with the 50th pick. R.J. White of CBSSports.com has him going to the Bears in the second round with the 55th pick.
If he's taken at all, Chinn will join Dennis Harmon, Terry Taylor and Korey Lindsey as Saluki defensive backs drafted. Harmon was selected in the eighth round of the 1963 draft by Chicago with the 109th pick. Taylor, who helped the Salukis win the 1983 Division I-AA national championship, became just the second SIU player ever to be taken in the first round when he was picked by Seattle with the 22nd overall pick. Lindsey, an All-American cornerback that ranks fourth in school history in interceptions, was selected in the seventh round of the 2011 draft by Cincinnati.
