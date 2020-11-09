Louisville loses another potential starter before SIU game

CARBONDALE — Sixteen days before opening against SIU, Louisville's men's basketball team lost its second potential starter in less than a week.
Charles Minlend, a graduate transfer from San Francisco, will miss six weeks with a sprained MCL in his left knee, the Cardinals announced Monday. Minlend, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound guard from Concord, North Carolina, hurt it in practice Thursday. An MRI at Norton's Audubon Hospital, the Cardinals' health care partner, confirmed the diagnosis. Louisville opens the season, and its two-game slate in the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic, Nov. 25 against the Salukis.
"Charles suffered a tear in his left MCL from practice last Thursday," Louisville coach Chris Mack said in a news release. "He was having a good preseason to that point. He has been a positive presence every day from the moment he arrived in June. We will miss him on the floor until mid-December. Knowing Charles, he will do everything needed to get back on the floor ready to go."
Minlend was one of the top graduate transfers in the country when he signed with Louisville. He averaged a team-best 14.5 points for 22-12 San Francisco, which matched its best win total in 35 years. Minlend scored eight points in 23 minutes against the Salukis in a 76-60 win at the Banterra Center last season. He also averaged 4.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and a steal per game for the Dons.
The second team All-West Coast Conference pick scored 1,271 points at San Francisco. He made 141 3-pointers and scored 10 points or more in 70 games. Louisville announced Saturday forward Malik Williams, its top returning scorer and rebounder from last season, will miss about three months with a foot injury.
The Salukis lost junior college transfer J.D. Muila, a powerful 6-8 forward that was expected to compete for starting minutes, to a torn meniscus earlier this month. SIU returns two starters from last season's 16-16 squad, sophomore guards Marcus Domask and Lance Jones. Domask, the Salukis' leading scorer (13.6 points per game last season), leading 3-point shooter (54 of 136, 39.7%) and second-leading rebounder (5.2 per game), was the Missouri Valley Conference Freshman and Newcomer of the Year.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!