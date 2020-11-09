Louisville loses another potential starter before SIU game

CARBONDALE — Sixteen days before opening against SIU, Louisville's men's basketball team lost its second potential starter in less than a week.

Charles Minlend, a graduate transfer from San Francisco, will miss six weeks with a sprained MCL in his left knee, the Cardinals announced Monday. Minlend, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound guard from Concord, North Carolina, hurt it in practice Thursday. An MRI at Norton's Audubon Hospital, the Cardinals' health care partner, confirmed the diagnosis. Louisville opens the season, and its two-game slate in the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic, Nov. 25 against the Salukis.

"Charles suffered a tear in his left MCL from practice last Thursday," Louisville coach Chris Mack said in a news release. "He was having a good preseason to that point. He has been a positive presence every day from the moment he arrived in June. We will miss him on the floor until mid-December. Knowing Charles, he will do everything needed to get back on the floor ready to go."