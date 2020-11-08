Louisville will play Salukis without leading returning scorer and rebounder

CARBONDALE — The University of Louisville's men's basketball team will take on SIU Nov. 25 without its top returning player.
Malik Williams, the Cardinals' top returning scorer and rebounder from last season's 24-7 squad, will miss the next 12 weeks due to a broken bone in his right foot, the school announced Saturday. Williams, a 6-foot-11, 250-pound senior, averaged 8.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per game last season. He will have surgery to repair a fracture in the fifth metatarsal next week.
SIU opens the season against Louisville at a nine-team bubble at the KFC Yum! Center. The game is part of the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic.
"I feel for Malik," Louisville coach Chris Mack said in a news release from the school. "He's everything a coach could ask for in a person, player and captain, so my heart aches for him. Our team will miss his presence on the court during his time away. I feel for our fans as well who love watching and supporting Malik's play. I have no doubt he will have a successful surgery and do his best to return to the Cardinals."
Louisville has two other centers on its roster, 6-11, 240-pound freshman Gabe Wiznitzer and 6-8, 235-pound sophomore Hogan Orbaugh, who played in only four games last season. Wiznitzer played last season at Hargrave Military Academy and was ranked the 117th-best player in the country by Rivals.com. He is one of three top-150 Rivals recruits for the Cardinals, along with No. 94 forward J.J. Traynor and 6-5 guard/forward Dre Davis, who was ranked No. 122.
SIU, of course, will play the entire season without its projected starting 5-man, junior college transfer J.D. Muila. Muila, who was ranked one of the top juco players in the country, tore the meniscus in his knee and won't play this year. Third-year sophomore forward Sekou Dembele, who is coming off a broken leg suffered in January, graduate transfer Anthony D'Avanzo and 6-9, 250-pound freshman forward Kyler Filewich are battling for the Salukis' starting 5-man spot.
Louisville lost all five starters from last season's squad that finished second in the ACC, but added two of the top graduate transfers to its recruiting class. Guard Carlik Jones, a transfer from Radford, was the 2020 Big South Conference Player of the Year. Guard Charles Minlend, who competed against SIU last season for San Francisco, averaged 14.5 points per game for the Dons.
• Redbirds' Fisher opts out of 2020-21 season: Keith Fisher III, a preseason third team all-conference pick this year for Illinois State, tweeted Friday that he would be opting out of the upcoming season because of a COVID-19 concern for his young family.
Fisher, who had a baby earlier this year with his longtime girlfriend, said that after thinking long and hard about it, wanted to sit out. Under new NCAA rules, which awarded an extra year of eligibility for winter athletes, Fisher could return for a second senior season in 2021-22. The 6-8 forward averaged 9.6 points and six rebounds per game last season for the 10-21 Redbirds.
