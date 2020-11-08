Louisville will play Salukis without leading returning scorer and rebounder

CARBONDALE — The University of Louisville's men's basketball team will take on SIU Nov. 25 without its top returning player.

Malik Williams, the Cardinals' top returning scorer and rebounder from last season's 24-7 squad, will miss the next 12 weeks due to a broken bone in his right foot, the school announced Saturday. Williams, a 6-foot-11, 250-pound senior, averaged 8.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per game last season. He will have surgery to repair a fracture in the fifth metatarsal next week.

SIU opens the season against Louisville at a nine-team bubble at the KFC Yum! Center. The game is part of the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic.

"I feel for Malik," Louisville coach Chris Mack said in a news release from the school. "He's everything a coach could ask for in a person, player and captain, so my heart aches for him. Our team will miss his presence on the court during his time away. I feel for our fans as well who love watching and supporting Malik's play. I have no doubt he will have a successful surgery and do his best to return to the Cardinals."