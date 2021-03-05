Loyola blows out SIU 73-49 at MVC Tournament

In the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinals without its two best players due to injury, forward Marcus Domask and guard Lance Jones, the Salukis missed its first six shots and turned it over twice to start at the Enterprise Center. Loyola, which got knocked out as the second seed last year, jumped on top 10-0 after Jacob Hutson's bucket over Kyler Filewich. The Ramblers led by 13 at the break and held SIU to one field goal in the first six minutes of the second half to roll to a 73-49 victory.