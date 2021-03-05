Loyola blows out SIU 73-49 at MVC Tournament

ST. LOUIS — A big uphill climb began with a double-digit deficit in the opening five minutes for SIU's men's basketball team Friday.
In the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinals without its two best players due to injury, forward Marcus Domask and guard Lance Jones, the Salukis missed its first six shots and turned it over twice to start at the Enterprise Center. Loyola, which got knocked out as the second seed last year, jumped on top 10-0 after Jacob Hutson's bucket over Kyler Filewich. The Ramblers led by 13 at the break and held SIU to one field goal in the first six minutes of the second half to roll to a 73-49 victory.
Loyola (22-4), ranked 20th in The Associated Press poll and 22nd in the coaches list, advanced to meet either Indiana State or Evansville in Saturday's 12:05 p.m. semifinal. Hutson scored a team-high 13 points, Lucas Williamson and Braden Norris had 11 each, and MVC Player of the Year Cameron Krutwig scored eight points and added a team-high six rebounds.
The Salukis closed an 12-14 season after defeating Bradley Thursday night in their first MVC Tournament game. Graduate forward Anthony D'Avanzo scored a game-high 18 points for SIU. Freshman point guard Dalton Banks, who started for the injured Jones, had 12 points and a team-high six rebounds.
Williamson got the Ramblers on the board with a short jumper, Aher Uguak converted a driving layup, and Krutwig made a short hook shot.
D'Avanzo got SIU on the board with a short hook shot at the 14:34 mark. D'Avanzo added two 3-pointers during a 7-4 run that got the Salukis back into the game, and they went into the locker room down 35-22. He made 5 of 7 from the field in the first half, including 2 of 3 behind the 3-point arc, the Salukis' only triples of the opening 20 minutes.
Williamson had eight points in the first half and Krutwig had another eight. Backup center Jacob Hutson had seven off the bench in the first half for Loyola, which converted 13 of 28 from the field (46.4%).
Jones, SIU's leading scorer during Valley play after Domask never returned from a left foot injury, hurt his left ankle early Thursday night against Bradley. X-rays taken at the Enterprise Center were negative. Jones was listed as a game-time decision early Friday morning but watched the game on a scooter with his left foot elevated.
SIU could return its entire roster next season, due to an NCAA rule that allowed everyone in Division I basketball to retain a year of eligibility for the 2021-22 season. The Salukis signed three prominent high school players in its 2021 class, forward Troy D'Amico from Niles Notre Dame, Mundelein High School center Scottie Ebube and Iron Mountain (Michigan) High School guard Foster Wonders.
