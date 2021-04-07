Loyola comes in 12th in final coaches poll

CHICAGO — After posting a 26-5 overall record and advancing to the NCAA Sweet 16, the Loyola men's basketball team wound up ranked No. 12 in the season-ending 2020-21 Ferris Mowers coaches top 25 poll. This marks the second time in four seasons that the Ramblers have been ranked in the top 12 in the final coaches poll.

Loyola, which placed No. 7 in the season-ending coaches poll in 2017-18, won 20 or more games for the fourth straight year in 2020-21. The Ramblers' 16 Missouri Valley Conference wins also established a school record. The Ramblers were one of only three teams (Gonzaga, Houston and Loyola) outside of the Power 6 leagues to rank in the final 2020-21 coaches poll. For the third time in four seasons, Loyola won the MVC regular-season championship and also earned its third postseason berth in the last four years.

Defense was the Ramblers' meal ticket this season. They led all NCAA Division I teams in scoring defense by yielding a mere 56.1 points per game. Defense wasn't the only area in which Loyola excelled however, as it ranked tied for sixth in the country in field goal percentage (.498).