Loyola leads Salukis 29-20 at the half despite Jones' 14 points

CHICAGO — SIU's men's basketball team rode Lance Jones early, and its defense late in the first half Friday night at No. 21/22 Loyola.

Marquise Kennedy came off the bench to spark the Ramblers with 10 points, as the Ramblers took a 29-20 halftime lead into the locker room at Gentile Arena. Keith Clemons' two 3-pointers, and one other basket, added up to another eight points for Loyola, which is going for its 21st straight victory at home.

Jones, an Evanston native, was SIU's catalyst early, sinking four 3-pointers on his first four attempts. The 6-foot-1 sophomore guard hit two behind screens and from each wing, to lead SIU to a 14-5 lead at the first media timeout. Jones made his first three shots and then missed a short jumper in the lane. His next time down court he drilled a 3 from the right wing, but the Salukis went cold against the top scoring defense in the country.

SIU missed 11 of its next 12 shots, but stayed in the game with some stout defense. Loyola threw it away three times trying to find 6-foot-9 center Cameron Krutwig or 6-7 forward Aher Uguak going toward the rim with a lob, and gave away five possessions in the opening 13 minutes. The Ramblers, who average less than 12 turnovers a game, finished the half with eight. They also had eight steals.