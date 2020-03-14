Many Saluki athletes going home amidst coronavirus pandemic

CARBONDALE — Many of SIU's student-athletes headed home this week amidst the coronavirus pandemic, which has shuttered arenas, stadiums and fields around the country.
SIU's dorms are expected to be open Sunday and for the remainder of the month, at least, as students were scheduled to return to campus this weekend and start classes on Monday. Then the school, like many, extended spring break another week to give professors and administrators the time to figure out how to teach their classes online. With no championships to chase, teams can still practice for next season, but Saluki coaches are taking a break and encouraging their players to do the same.
"They're all headed back for us now and they're going to head home," SIU women's basketball coach Cindy Stein said Thursday night, shortly after the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in Moline was canceled. "They're on-call. We don't know what we'll continue, but at the same time, we thought at the time the NCAA championships would be delayed. Obviously, with the championships canceled, we just told them we would give them word whatever comes about."
The NCAA canceled the remainder of its winter championships, and its spring championships, earlier this week. There was still hope players in the Valley might be able to compete for a conference title, if they chose to, but the Valley announced it was going to do its part to try to limit the spread of the virus that has affected more than 2,400 people in the United States on Friday and canceled the rest of its spring seasons.
Since the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in January, a Washington state man who had recently returned from China, more than 2,430 cases have been confirmed in 49 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories, according to CNN. At least 50 people have died, 37 of them in Washington state. Forty-six people in Illinois have contracted the virus, with no deaths as of Saturday.
Concerns about the virus have postponed the MLB, NBA and NHL seasons, The Masters, and the next two NASCAR races in Atlanta and Miami, respectively.
SIU baseball coach Lance Rhodes said he and his staff were scheduled to meet Monday to talk about what they want to do the next three months, before they can start assigning players to summer ball leagues. That's assuming the virus will be more under control by then.
"Players can go home. The thing is, and the players are like this, too, we need baseball in our lives. They're not going to be taking classes in person for the rest of the semester, and the last thing we want our kids to do is be sitting in their apartment or their dorm room without anything to do for the rest of the semester," Rhodes said. "We have the ability to get out on the baseball field and develop. We can have a lot of growth that could impact our season next year."
SIU softball coach Kerri Blaylock, the winningest coach in the program's history in her 21st season, said there were benefits to students going home, staying home, or returning to campus.
"Some, I believe, are staying. I completely left it up to them and their parents," she said. "We talked about getting back together maybe March 22 or 23 after this second spring break is over, to kind of reconnect and see where we go from here. But I also left it up to them and their parents to decide if they would come back. My thought process was as long as SIU is open, the library is open, the Rec Center is open, the academic support is here for them, they can come back. I have some kids that are pre-med majors, some really hard majors, that it might be hard to follow through an online environment."
