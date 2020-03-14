Many Saluki athletes going home amidst coronavirus pandemic

Since the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in January, a Washington state man who had recently returned from China, more than 2,430 cases have been confirmed in 49 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories, according to CNN. At least 50 people have died, 37 of them in Washington state. Forty-six people in Illinois have contracted the virus, with no deaths as of Saturday.

Concerns about the virus have postponed the MLB, NBA and NHL seasons, The Masters, and the next two NASCAR races in Atlanta and Miami, respectively.

SIU baseball coach Lance Rhodes said he and his staff were scheduled to meet Monday to talk about what they want to do the next three months, before they can start assigning players to summer ball leagues. That's assuming the virus will be more under control by then.

"Players can go home. The thing is, and the players are like this, too, we need baseball in our lives. They're not going to be taking classes in person for the rest of the semester, and the last thing we want our kids to do is be sitting in their apartment or their dorm room without anything to do for the rest of the semester," Rhodes said. "We have the ability to get out on the baseball field and develop. We can have a lot of growth that could impact our season next year."