Marcus Domask's 7 points lead SIU to 28-19 halftime lead over Evansville

CARBONDALE — SIU's men's basketball team missed 11 of its final 12 shots to end the first half Sunday against Evansville, but took a 28-19 lead into the locker room.
Marcus Domask scored seven points and Trent Brown and Kyler Filewich added five each for the Salukis, who are aiming for their best start since 1947. SIU lead 25-13 with 5:59 to go in the half after two Dalton Banks free throws, but the Salukis could only manage four more points the rest of the way. Domask converted off the dribble and made the free throw for a 28-16 lead with 3:57 to go, and SIU never scored again the rest of the half.
Evansville, which went 0-18 in Missouri Valley Conference play, couldn't close the gap. Noah Frederking, an Okawville native, made his only field goal of the first half, a 3-pointer from the left wing, to get the Purple Aces within nine. They missed the front end of two 1-and-1s and went into the locker room down nine.
Jax Levitch, a graduate transfer from UNC-Asheville, led the Aces with six points. He made two 3-pointers and grabbed six rebounds. Evansville and SIU both had 16 boards in the opening 20 minutes.
SIU, the top 3-point shooting team in the league, went 1 of 7 behind the arc in the opening half. Domask missed all three of his attempts, and Steven Verplancken Jr. made the Salukis' only triple. The Saluki bench outscored the Aces' reserves 10-2. SIU also controlled the paint, outscoring Evansville 18-4 there.
Brown picked up where he left off at Butler, when he scored a career-high 21 points, grabbing five in the opening four minutes. Brown converted a transition layup and made three free throws after Evansville's Shamar Givance fouled him.
SIU's bench helped deliver the first double-digit lead of the game with 9:13 to go in the half. Ben Harvey found Filewich right at the rim, with Givance behind him. The 6-foot-9, 250-pound Filewich easily laid it up and drew the foul. His free throw put the Salukis up 21-10. Levitch answered with a 3, the Aces' first field goal in nearly four minutes, but SIU came right back with a nifty transition bucket.
Domask passed to Lance Jones, who was nearly underneath the bucket when he caught the ball. Jones alertly turned and handed it off to Anthony D'Avanzo, who was trailing the play. Anthony D'Avanzo laid it up for a 23-13 advantage. SIU knocked down nine of its first 15 shots at the Banterra Center, with six assists on its first nine buckets.
