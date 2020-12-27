Marcus Domask's 7 points lead SIU to 28-19 halftime lead over Evansville

CARBONDALE — SIU's men's basketball team missed 11 of its final 12 shots to end the first half Sunday against Evansville, but took a 28-19 lead into the locker room.

Marcus Domask scored seven points and Trent Brown and Kyler Filewich added five each for the Salukis, who are aiming for their best start since 1947. SIU lead 25-13 with 5:59 to go in the half after two Dalton Banks free throws, but the Salukis could only manage four more points the rest of the way. Domask converted off the dribble and made the free throw for a 28-16 lead with 3:57 to go, and SIU never scored again the rest of the half.

Evansville, which went 0-18 in Missouri Valley Conference play, couldn't close the gap. Noah Frederking, an Okawville native, made his only field goal of the first half, a 3-pointer from the left wing, to get the Purple Aces within nine. They missed the front end of two 1-and-1s and went into the locker room down nine.

Jax Levitch, a graduate transfer from UNC-Asheville, led the Aces with six points. He made two 3-pointers and grabbed six rebounds. Evansville and SIU both had 16 boards in the opening 20 minutes.