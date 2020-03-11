Martin, Silvey named All-MVC honorable mention

Martin, a senior forward, earned her third straight All-MVC honor while Silvey was named to the All-MVC honorable mention team for the second straight season. Brittney Patrick, meanwhile, earned her first career All-Defensive Team honor in her senior campaign.

A preseason All-MVC selection, Martin has started 28 games and is averaging 12.7 points and 5.4 rebounds in 23.5 minutes per game. She has scored in double figures in 21 games this season, including three 20-plus point games. The Jefferson City, Missouri native finished the regular season ranked in the top 15 of the MVC in five statistical categories including seventh in offensive rebounds (2.0), 10th in field goal percentage (48.8%), 11th in scoring (12.7), tied for 14th in blocks per game (0.6) and tied for 15th in rebounds per game (5.4). Martin will end her Saluki career ranked in the top 10 in program history for both career points and career rebounds and is one of just eight players in program history to score over 1,400 points in their career.