Meet A Saluki: DT Gianini Belizaire

What do you like about your group?

I love it. We're deep, and we rotate a lot of people, and we have a lot of people from different backgrounds. So it's, like, we learn a lot from each other. We take a lot of coaching from each other. We coach each other a lot. Like Fox (DeShondrick Foxworth), he's got a lot of experience and is from Buffalo. Dewey Greene is not too old, but he's taught me a lot. Dante Cleveland came from Central Missouri, so, those guys have helped me a lot. Like that depth, Keenan Agnew. I can list a lot of people. We're a tight-knit group.

Do you feel the difference of that depth in the fourth quarter, because you're not playing every snap like some schools?

They keep you up. Like, when you're tired, they keep you up, they bring juice into you. That's why we're called the Juice Boys. We bring the juice every time. It makes it easier to just go out there and play your hardest, because you know your brother's gonna come in, and sub in for you.

What does it tell you that you walked out of Kansas State's stadium disappointed you didn't win?