Meet A Saluki: DT Gianini Belizaire

Position: DT
Class: Freshman
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 308 pounds
Hometown: Gonaives, Haiti
Gianini Belizaire (pronounced Gee-uh-nee-nee Bell-a-zar-ee) was in Haiti in the early 2000s, but when a serious earthquake damaged the island, his grandfather helped he and his family move to New York. Belizaire still speaks the native Haitian Creole when it's just him and his mother, but said he has forgotten most of the cuss words. The freshman defensive tackle played in six games in the spring, snaring seven tackles, and started the season opener at Southeast Missouri State.
In this week's Meet A Saluki, Belizaire talks about how the D-line's depth helps him, introduces you to the Juice Boys, and clues you in to his favorite NFL players.
What makes you a great defensive tackle?
I wouldn't say great yet. I'm trying to get there, but, I think, so far, working on that pad level and that aggressiveness. Coming out and just being more physically dominant than everybody else, but, really, just the technique. Doing the little stuff right. Hand placement. Pad level. Those stuff.
What do you like about your group?
I love it. We're deep, and we rotate a lot of people, and we have a lot of people from different backgrounds. So it's, like, we learn a lot from each other. We take a lot of coaching from each other. We coach each other a lot. Like Fox (DeShondrick Foxworth), he's got a lot of experience and is from Buffalo. Dewey Greene is not too old, but he's taught me a lot. Dante Cleveland came from Central Missouri, so, those guys have helped me a lot. Like that depth, Keenan Agnew. I can list a lot of people. We're a tight-knit group.
Do you feel the difference of that depth in the fourth quarter, because you're not playing every snap like some schools?
They keep you up. Like, when you're tired, they keep you up, they bring juice into you. That's why we're called the Juice Boys. We bring the juice every time. It makes it easier to just go out there and play your hardest, because you know your brother's gonna come in, and sub in for you.
What does it tell you that you walked out of Kansas State's stadium disappointed you didn't win?
It sucked. There as no ifs, ands or buts. We lost that game. There's no ifs, ands or buts to it. We just gotta go back, watch the film, get better, and it's not going to get any better on Saturday, so we just gotta get better. I only consider it a loss if we don't get better from it, so we just gotta get better.
How did football come to you?
I started out as a soccer player, then I went to basketball, but I wasn't too good at basketball. Football coach found me, told me I was a big kid and to just run around, hit whatever is in front of me, and that's kind of how I got into it. Had a great sophomore year, and had a great family in high school. Had a good family here.
Who do you like watching in the NFL?
I like to be a mixture of people, so I like watching Aaron Donald, D.J. Reeder, and even some D-ends like Clay Matthews. I like his moves. Kahlil Mack, that's who I love watching a lot, but mostly I focus on Aaron Donald. We're about the same stature, but I don't have his athleticism, yet, hopefully building that up soon.
— Todd Hefferman