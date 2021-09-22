Meet A Saluki: LB Jakari Patterson

Position: LB

Class: Freshman

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 215 pounds

Hometown: Cincinnati

Jakari Patterson was listed as a safety going into training camp, but moved to linebacker gradually after the spring season. When Bryson Strong had offseason shoulder surgery, Patterson stepped in to the starting role, and has had 10 tackles in SIU's first three games this season. An all-around athlete, he went from football to basketball, to track, and back around again at Colerain High School in Cincinnati.

In this week's Meet A Saluki, Patterson talks about the transition, his 100-yard interception return for a touchdown, and how he came to SIU.

When did you move from safety to linebacker?

I'm versatile now. I move from linebacker to safety in certain formations. I get bounced around a lot, but I made the transition last summer. Actually, during last season, that's when I transitioned to linebacker, but it was permanent when this season started.

It's actually fun. I get to get physical sometimes, and sometimes I get bumped to the line as the middle. Other times coach will call a play where I get to play safety and move around.

Was there a point, or a game, where you started playing faster and not thinking as much?

I get this question a lot. It was the second half of the Kansas State game. I came to my coach, and I said 'Hey, I'm feelin' hot, I'm feelin' comfortable, can you let me go?' and, basically, that whole fourth quarter, and basically all of the second half, I just finished the game out.

What impresses you the most about your defense?

From corner to corner, we play as one now. Instead of one being off-key, we communicate better. I can't tell you what really excites me, really. Everybody. Everybody.

Why did you stick with football?

It's just like a passion, and you don't really give up on passions. It's just what I had growing up.

Do you miss playing offense?

I consider myself an all-around athlete, but, defense, playing linebacker, that's me.

You had a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown in high school. What do you remember about that play?

That was up for the play of the year in the state. I lost to a guy that set a national record in swimming, so, I couldn't win that one, unfortunately. It was great. It was one of those memories. I caught the ball, and I heard nothin'. I didn't hear the crowd. I was tuned in to the end zone, and when it was all over, I just said 'Wow, I did that. Wow.' We were the home team, but it was, like, the second or third round of the playoffs so we had to play at a neutral stadium.

It was a cover-2 call, and I got over the top of the two verticals, and I read the quarterback's eyes the whole way. 'He's not gonna throw it.' That's it. He threw it, and I was off to the races. That game was kinda funny, we had three back-to-back pick-6s.

How did you end up at SIU?

I actually didn't visit anywhere else. SIU was my only offer after my football season. My first offer was from Akron, but then their whole coaching staff got fired, and coach (Jason) Petrino went to my high school and started talkin' to me. I liked how he was. He was very direct, and he had a lot of interest in me. He came to my house for a home visit, and I really appreciated him. My mom appreciated him.

I came down for a visit, we were here for a basketball game. After the game I visited with him, and said this is the spot for me. Eastern Illinois kind of showed some interest, but I really wanted to be a Saluki.

— Todd Hefferman

