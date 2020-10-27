Meet A Saluki: P Jack Colquhoun

Recently, you had a lot to do with Mental Illness Awareness Week. What was your involvement in that campaign?

I set the week up and helped organize it all. I had a ton of help from Rosalind Joseph and Dr. Julie Partridge along the process which really helped me ensure that the week could run as smoothly as it did. We had three keynote speakers throughout the course of the week that all addressed different parts about our student-athlete group. For me, it was just my desire to help create positive conversations around mental health and mental well-being in hopes to help destigmatize the perception of mental health.

Given the landscape that we're in now with COVID, I think it's important to get some more perspective on how we may be feeling during all of these times in addition to letting the students and faculty know and understand that it's okay to not be okay. We're all here to support one another through this journey. The main goal was to just create positive conversations in the domain of mental health. I'm pretty excited to see it go forward and hope it continues to flourish.

Do you have a checklist you go through when you're about to punt?