Meet A Saluki: P Jack Colquhoun

P Jack Colquhoun
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 184 pounds
Class: Graduate
Hometown: Melbourne, Australia
Having just one season of American collegiate football under his belt, Melbourne, Australia, native Jack Colquhoun is looking to put together a strong senior campaign to help the Salukis earn their first playoff berth since 2009. Colquhoun (pronounced Ka-hoon), a decorated rugby player back home, averaged 40.9 yards per punt on 51 attempts last season.
In this week's Meet A Saluki, Colquhoun talks about training with Prokick Australia, organizing Mental Health Awareness Week and finding the perfect cup of coffee in Carbondale.
What was your experience like training with Prokick Australia?
For me, it was a really smooth transition. Obviously, coming from Aussie rules and that background of kicking, a lot of the fundamentals were pretty transferrable. Nathan Chapman and John Smith (head punting and kicking coaches of Prokick) made that transition quite easy for everyone. That's why their program is so successful. So, for me, I had to make a lot of changes to my approach to kicking a ball, but more or less it was a pretty smooth transition.
What's the biggest thing you miss about Australia?
It'd be my family. Especially with everything going on now, I can't really see them. I went home in March and didn't expect everything to be like this when I came back to Southern Illinois. Now, I really don't know the next time I'm going to be able to go home. I'm very close with my family and my younger sister as well, whose 21st birthday I just missed. It's those little things that add up that take a toll. Not being able to go home for the holidays is something that makes me sad, but you've got to look forward to things in the future and hopefully I'll see them soon.
What's your favorite meal back home?
I differ a bit from the guys around here, but I have a plant-based diet now. Back home, my sister does a pretty mean fried teriyaki tofu. We usually have that at least once a week.
What's been your favorite meal or place to go in Carbondale?
For me, I love the various cafés around campus. However, finding a great cup of coffee was something that I looked high and low for. Coming from Melbourne, I'd say we have some of the best coffee in the world. My favorite place, hands down, is Coliseum Coffee Works. Rob and the crew make a mean cup of coffee. With the take-home growlers, it's pretty ideal for a caffeine addict like myself.
Recently, you had a lot to do with Mental Illness Awareness Week. What was your involvement in that campaign?
I set the week up and helped organize it all. I had a ton of help from Rosalind Joseph and Dr. Julie Partridge along the process which really helped me ensure that the week could run as smoothly as it did. We had three keynote speakers throughout the course of the week that all addressed different parts about our student-athlete group. For me, it was just my desire to help create positive conversations around mental health and mental well-being in hopes to help destigmatize the perception of mental health.
Given the landscape that we're in now with COVID, I think it's important to get some more perspective on how we may be feeling during all of these times in addition to letting the students and faculty know and understand that it's okay to not be okay. We're all here to support one another through this journey. The main goal was to just create positive conversations in the domain of mental health. I'm pretty excited to see it go forward and hope it continues to flourish.
Do you have a checklist you go through when you're about to punt?
I'm quite a superstitious person when it comes to pregame and kicking. In my head, I'm going through the fundamentals and the play we're about to run. I also am aware of what the rush looks like, understanding what's coming for me and what the possible weaknesses are in the return. If there's something I can take advantage of that I see before I kick, that's something that I've worked to become more aware of. I'm becoming more accustomed to playing college football and becoming more comfortable in my surroundings. I'm able to pick up those tendencies that teams either leave open or allow me to make my punt more successful as well.
What's been your favorite memory as a Saluki?
My first win against UMass was pretty special. To walk into a Division I FBS program on the road and celebrate a win was surreal. People kind of rubbed us off as underdogs and didn't think we'd even contest that game. For that to be my first win in college football was pretty special. Also, the Black Out Cancer game was something that really had an impact on me. I didn't know that that game was on our schedule when I came to SIU. To have a game like that is super important to me given my family's history with cancer. My nan passed away from breast cancer and my mom had it when I was younger as well. So, it's very close to me. To play in that game was a very special night for me.
