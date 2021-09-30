Meet A Saluki: RB Justin Strong

Position: RB

Class: Sophomore

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 215 pounds

Hometown: Fairview Heights

Justin Strong's first receiving touchdown of the season was a big one. The former Saluki safety caught a pass from Nic Baker and went 17 yards down the middle of the field to push a four-point lead to double digits against Illinois State last weekend. Strong rushed for 45 yards on 10 carries against the Redbirds, and averages 5.8 yards a carry through four games.

In this week's Meet A Saluki, the leader of the four-headed SIU backfield talks about his team's 35 straight points, playing on the oldest team in program history, and what he hopes to do after his playing career is over.

You do a lot of stuff. What's the most fun for you as a running back?

Runnin' the ball. Runnin' the ball. Just going through the holes and makin' plays, honestly.

What did it say about your team to come back as it did Saturday?

I would say it shows we're a mature team. We play all four quarters. It doesn't matter what the score is, we're going to play every single team the exact same way. As hard as possible until the clock ticks zero.

This is the oldest team in Saluki history, with 17 sixth-year seniors. How much do you see that?

We see it out here every day. It's just the whole vibe out here. Since my freshman year, it's completely different. We're just out here, completely grown, take care of business, and putting in extra work, just as players. It's just player-led. No coaches have to tell us what to do. We just do it.

Sometimes you have too many leaders. Do you have too many leaders?

I think it's a good thing for everybody to want to be a leader. I think everybody breathes into a winning program.

Does your 3-1 start encourage you, that you can get where you want to go this season?

We've been hit with some good things, like being down. That's a good thing. It just shows that we're mature and we're gonna play all four quarters.

What do you like to do when you're not playing football?

Spend time with family. Play games. Probably play basketball, even though I'm not on the basketball team any more. Stuff like that.

Are you faster than your brother? (Bryson Strong is a starting linebacker on the team)

Yes. Without a doubt.

What do you want to do after football?

Honestly, I don't know what I want to do after football. I wanted to play football as long as I can, and whatever comes with the sport, then that's what I want to do. Everything that just comes with it, because I know this game brings a lot than just playing. It brings coaching, it brings teachers. All kinds of things.

— Todd Hefferman

