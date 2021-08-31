Meet A Saluki: TE Tyce Daniel

Tyce Daniel
Position: Tight End
Class: Junior
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 240 pounds
Hometown: Paducah
Two former tight ends are going into the SIU Hall of Fame, MyCole Pruitt and Damon Jones. Tyce Daniel, a transfer from Memphis, is a bit like both of them. Daniel played in 28 games with the Tigers the last three seasons, catching two passes for 12 yards in 2019. Ranked among the top-50 players in Kentucky coming out of McCracken County High School, Daniel played wide receiver, defensive back and returned kicks.
In this week's Meet A Saluki, the Paducah native talks about learning SIU's offense, how he fits into it, and the Los Angeles Ram he idolized growing up.
How did SIU come on your radar?
It's close to home. My family is actually from Brookfield, Illinois. I'm familiar with the stop. Got the opportunity to play football, the game that I love, so it was a good opportunity.
How complicated is the offense?
I've picked it up pretty well. Coach (Pat) Poore teaches it in an easy way, so I'm learning it. Still picking up on new things and how he teaches stuff.
Why did you gravitate toward tight end?
Just my ability to do a lot of stuff. Run routes, catch. Tight ends do everything in the offense. You gotta run block, pass block, run routes, catch. You gotta do a lot.
You played at McCracken County (Kentucky) High School. Kentucky starts a week earlier than Illinois typically, and is able to hold a jamboree/scrimmage. Is football just different in Kentucky?
It was a lot different. I had a chance to go to Massac County, but took it to Kentucky for a better opportunity to go places. I loved it over there. They started against Paducah Tilghman, so I hope they got the win.
What makes you excited about the Salukis' season?
I think we can come out and win every game, win the national championship. So that's what I'm here to do, help the team win.
Did you model your game after anyone growing up?
In high school I played receiver. I modeled my game after Desean Jackson. I love Desean Jackson. He's fast and runs great routes. Now I focus at tight end.
