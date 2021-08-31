Meet A Saluki: TE Tyce Daniel

Why did you gravitate toward tight end?

Just my ability to do a lot of stuff. Run routes, catch. Tight ends do everything in the offense. You gotta run block, pass block, run routes, catch. You gotta do a lot.

You played at McCracken County (Kentucky) High School. Kentucky starts a week earlier than Illinois typically, and is able to hold a jamboree/scrimmage. Is football just different in Kentucky?

It was a lot different. I had a chance to go to Massac County, but took it to Kentucky for a better opportunity to go places. I loved it over there. They started against Paducah Tilghman, so I hope they got the win.

What makes you excited about the Salukis' season?

I think we can come out and win every game, win the national championship. So that's what I'm here to do, help the team win.

Did you model your game after anyone growing up?

In high school I played receiver. I modeled my game after Desean Jackson. I love Desean Jackson. He's fast and runs great routes. Now I focus at tight end.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.