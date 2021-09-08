Meet A Saluki: WR Izaiah Hartrup

Position: WR
Class: Freshman
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 179 pounds
Hometown: O'Fallon, Missouri
Izaiah Hartrup didn't exactly burst onto the SIU wide receiver scene this fall, as he played in all 10 games as a true freshman in 2020-21, but the former all-state wideout and kick returner certainly rose up the scouting report after SIU's 47-21 win at Southeast Missouri State.
Hartrup, a first team all-state wide receiver and second team all-state kick returner at Fort Zumwalt North (Missouri) High School, caught his first touchdown pass as a Saluki against the Redhawks. He snared a team-high six passes for 72 yards. Last season he caught seven passes for 111 yards, with 67 of them coming off a catch at Missouri State. Hartrup scored 28 touchdowns in high school, accumulated 1,915 all-purpose yards, and returned three of his four career interceptions on defense for scores.
In this week's Meet A Saluki, Hartrup takes us back to his 12-yard touchdown catch at SEMO and talks about how he's adjusted to his college offense.
What did you like about your team's effort at SEMO?
It was great. Our team had a lot of preparation going into that game, and we felt confident about the game plan that the coaches gave us, and we just went out there and executed.
What did it feel like to get your touchdown catch?
You would say, a lot of people would be excited about it, but I felt like it was deserved. I put in the work. I went out there expecting to do something like that.
Did you think you would be a return specialist, or exclusively a receiver at SIU? Or exclusively a return specialist?
I was coming here hoping to earn a starting job at receiver. I didn't come just to be a special teams guy, so, I put my head down and worked. Now I'm here.
SIU plays a lot of formations. How much more complicated is this offense from your previous one?
I felt like in high school our playbook wasn't as wide variety. The signals are a lot different, so it definitely took me some time to adjust. But I put in the work to try to understand it, and it's coming together now.
What sold you on Southern Illinois?
It was the coaching staff. They seemed genuine. They didn't seem like they wanted me because everybody else wanted me. They seemed like they really wanted me as a person and a football player second.
What's the best part about being a Saluki?
The best part about being a Saluki is the family. You're close to everybody. You feel like everybody cares about each other. Everybody has your back. We work together, and we shine together.
