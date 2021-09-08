Meet A Saluki: WR Izaiah Hartrup

It was great. Our team had a lot of preparation going into that game, and we felt confident about the game plan that the coaches gave us, and we just went out there and executed.

What did it feel like to get your touchdown catch?

You would say, a lot of people would be excited about it, but I felt like it was deserved. I put in the work. I went out there expecting to do something like that.

Did you think you would be a return specialist, or exclusively a receiver at SIU? Or exclusively a return specialist?

I was coming here hoping to earn a starting job at receiver. I didn't come just to be a special teams guy, so, I put my head down and worked. Now I'm here.

SIU plays a lot of formations. How much more complicated is this offense from your previous one?

I felt like in high school our playbook wasn't as wide variety. The signals are a lot different, so it definitely took me some time to adjust. But I put in the work to try to understand it, and it's coming together now.

What sold you on Southern Illinois?