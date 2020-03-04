Men's College Basketball | 5 burning questions for the MVC Tournament

Indiana State and SIU are the only two teams in the Valley that beat both Northern Iowa and Loyola during the regular season. The Sycamores enter Arch Madness with four straight wins, the longest active winning streak in the league, and a veteran backcourt. Tyreke Key and Jordan Barnes are both capable of taking over a game, and freshmen forwards Tre Williams and Jake LaRavia give the Trees the inside threat they've been lacking the last few years.

Indiana State has a tough go of it, against Missouri State Friday night in the quarterfinals and a possible matchup against Loyola in the semifinals, but the Sycamores are dangerous.

No. 4 — Will Javon Freeman-Liberty play for Valparaiso?

Freeman-Liberty, the league's defensive player of the year and a first team all-conference guard, has been battling mono for the last few weeks, according to Crusaders coach Matt Lottich, and could miss the tournament.

"He's feeling a lot better. Ultimately, he's gotta run those tests and we do have him going in to see the doctor," Lottich said on Monday's MVC coaches teleconference. "The scray thing is about mono is the enlarged spleen. If that goes down, he'll be ready to go, but if he can't, he won't."