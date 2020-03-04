Men's College Basketball | 5 burning questions for the MVC Tournament

The fifth seed beat the sixth seed in last year's Missouri Valley Conference Tournament final, and had to rally from 18 points down in the second half to do so.
This year's event, the 30th straight in St. Louis and the 26th straight at the Enteprise Center, features a clear favorite in 25-win Northern Iowa (25-5, 14-4 MVC) and several contenders. The top-seeded Panthers and second-seeded Loyola (21-10, 13-5) split their regular-season series, with each winning in overtime. Indiana State (18-11, 11-7) came on strong at the end of the season, Bradley (20-11, 11-7) returns last year's Most Outstanding Player in forward Elijah Childs, SIU beat both the Panthers and Ramblers during the regular season, and sixth-seeded Missouri State has finally begun to prove why it was picked to win the league in the preseason poll.
Here are five burning questions that will be answered beginning with Thursday night's two-game opening:
No. 1 — Can the Panthers finish what they couldn't last season?
Point guard A.J. Green was the league's player of the year, and probably doesn't care. Green, seniors like Isaiah Brown and Spencer Haldeman, and guys like Austin Phyfe won't settle for anything less than the tournament title and the NCAA Tournament berth that goes with it. Northern Iowa can pound the ball inside with Phyfe, a first team all-conference pick like Green, shoot a ton of 3s, or turn it over to the sophomore to take over the game.
Defensively, the Panthers have the kind of length on the perimeter mid-majors dream about and rebound like crazy. Coach Ben Jacobson has been there before, as he's led Northern Iowa to four championships in St. Louis. The games will be tight — expect some fireworks every day — but things look like they're lined up for the Panthers to roll to their first tournament title since 2016.
No. 2 — Will the Salukis make some noise?
SIU will have great support, as it's located two hours away from St. Louis, and the Salukis are due for a better performance than what they finished the regular season with. They are led primarily by freshmen, as guards Marcus Domask and Lance Jones drive the offense, but their run will largely depend on center Barret Benson and senior guard Eric McGill. If Benson touches the ball, and forces Bradley's defense to crash in a bit, and McGill, Domask and Harwin Francois can make a few 3s, SIU could be tough to beat. If Benson is invisible, the Braves will roll Friday.
And if SIU gets past the defending tournament champions? Look out. Coach Bryan Mullins helped Loyola win the 2018 tournament and lost to Bradley in the semifinals last year. The Salukis would love another shot at Northern Iowa on a neutral court.
No. 3 — Who is the contender nobody is talking about?
Indiana State and SIU are the only two teams in the Valley that beat both Northern Iowa and Loyola during the regular season. The Sycamores enter Arch Madness with four straight wins, the longest active winning streak in the league, and a veteran backcourt. Tyreke Key and Jordan Barnes are both capable of taking over a game, and freshmen forwards Tre Williams and Jake LaRavia give the Trees the inside threat they've been lacking the last few years.
Indiana State has a tough go of it, against Missouri State Friday night in the quarterfinals and a possible matchup against Loyola in the semifinals, but the Sycamores are dangerous.
No. 4 — Will Javon Freeman-Liberty play for Valparaiso?
Freeman-Liberty, the league's defensive player of the year and a first team all-conference guard, has been battling mono for the last few weeks, according to Crusaders coach Matt Lottich, and could miss the tournament.
"He's feeling a lot better. Ultimately, he's gotta run those tests and we do have him going in to see the doctor," Lottich said on Monday's MVC coaches teleconference. "The scray thing is about mono is the enlarged spleen. If that goes down, he'll be ready to go, but if he can't, he won't."
Freeman-Liberty, a 6-3 sophomore, was second in the league in scoring (17.4 ppg.), fifth in assists per game (3.1) and 10th in rebounding (6.1 boards a game) during conference play. Valparaiso (16-15, 9-9) beat Bradley at home behind his 18 points and seven rebounds, beat Missouri State without him, and lost at Indiana State to close the season without him.
No. 5 — Can Evansville finally beat a Valley team in St. Louis?
The Purple Aces have dropped a school-record 18 straight games and became the first team since 1998 to go winless in the league. They have been led by not one, not two, but three different coaches during the season, Walter McCarty, interim head coach Bernie Seltzer and now Todd Lickliter. Evansville features one senior, point guard K.J. Riley, and finished last in scoring offense and scoring defense during league play.
The Aces are playing Valparaiso, however, in the second game of the tournament Thursday night, a team they lost in overtime by two points and by two points on the road. The Crusaders could be without Freeman-Liberty, their all-everything guard, who is battling mono. Evansville truly has nothing to lose, and will probably play pretty hard to make something of this dreadful season on the biggest stage of the season.
