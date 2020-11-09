Men's College Basketball | Former Saluki Cook, Gonzaga start at No. 1 in AP poll

CARBONDALE — Former Saluki guard Aaron Cook and the Gonzaga men's basketball team will begin the 2020-21 season atop The Associated Press top-25 poll.

Cook, a graduate transfer, and the Zags received 28 first-place votes and 1,541 points from a 64-member national panel to edge Baylor for the top spot in the preseason poll released Monday. Cook, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound fifth-year senior, played in six games for the Salukis last season before breaking his hand and pursuing a medical redshirt. He averaged 15 points, 3.3 assists, 3.2 steals and three rebounds per game before the injury and converted 55% from the field (37 of 67).

Gonzaga lost West Coast Conference Player of the Year Filip Petrusev to the NBA draft, but still have the pieces to win it all. The Bulldogs spent four weeks at No. 1 last season before finishing second to the Jayhawks in the final poll, which was taken when the NCAA Tournament was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic. Corey Kispert and Joel Ayayi provide scoring punch and the arrival of potential one-and-done guard Jalen Suggs should steady their backcourt.

The 'Zags certainly scheduled like title contenders. They open Nov. 26 against No. 6 Kansas at the Fort Myers Tip-Off, where they also will play Auburn, and face No. 2 Baylor in Indianapolis and No. 5 Iowa in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.