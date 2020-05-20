Men's College Basketball | Korn's unusual path turns to rebuilding SEMO program

At Kansas State, the Wildcats reached the NCAA Tournament three straight years before winning 11 games last season. Korn is SEMO's first head coach since Scott Edgar in 2006 that was an assistant coach the previous year. Edgar, who had been a head coach before at Murray State and Duquesne, was an assistant at Tennessee when he took over the program.

"Even when I came to SIU in 1999, when coach Weber came, there were so many shortfalls compared to where it is now," Korn said. "You're talking about the Reese's Pieces seats, McAndrew Stadium was about to crumble. It's kind of the same thing here. The thing that SIU always had was the history, but there were so many shortcomings in terms of gear, travel, all the stuff people equate to other things than winning. The way coach Weber, coach Painter, coach (Rodney) Watson, Jack Owens, coach Lusk, went about it, none of those things were excuses why you couldn't win, because at the end of the day those are not reasons you win or lose. Being able to do more with less is definitely something we're going to have to do here, but it's not something I'm scared of doing.