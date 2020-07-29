Miles taking long-term approach to bringing KU Football back

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Les Miles turned a 4-7 Oklahoma State team into an 8-5 squad in his second season as a head coach in 2002. Don't expect as big a turnaround in Year 2 with Kansas this fall.

Miles, who led LSU to seven 10-win seasons between 2005-16, including the BCS national title in 2007, went 3-9 in his first year in Lawrence last year. All 30 of his 2020 signees are incoming freshmen.

"His biggest thing was to bring some guys in and keep the roster solid, or begin to get the roster solid," said Jon Kirby, who has covered Kansas football for over 20 years for Rivals.com. "Last year they signed 20-some high school players. This year they have 15 commitments, and they're all high school players. They're doing it right, and I think Kansas fans are at the point where they want to see good football, well-coached football, and if there is some kind of a good sign and something to rally for, it will be these young kids have some talent."