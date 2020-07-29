Miles taking long-term approach to bringing KU Football back

CARBONDALE — Les Miles turned a 4-7 Oklahoma State team into an 8-5 squad in his second season as a head coach in 2002. Don't expect as big a turnaround in Year 2 with Kansas this fall.
Miles, who led LSU to seven 10-win seasons between 2005-16, including the BCS national title in 2007, went 3-9 in his first year in Lawrence last year. All 30 of his 2020 signees are incoming freshmen.
"His biggest thing was to bring some guys in and keep the roster solid, or begin to get the roster solid," said Jon Kirby, who has covered Kansas football for over 20 years for Rivals.com. "Last year they signed 20-some high school players. This year they have 15 commitments, and they're all high school players. They're doing it right, and I think Kansas fans are at the point where they want to see good football, well-coached football, and if there is some kind of a good sign and something to rally for, it will be these young kids have some talent."
KU signed a contract to open the season against SIU on Aug. 29, filling a gap that opened up when New Hampshire of the CAA canceled its game against the Jayhawks. KU will pay the Salukis $300,000 if they play the game - the coronavirus has clouded the future of college football - in what is now known as Week Zero. KU and SIU had to win a waiver from the NCAA to play so early, ahead of Sept. 3, which was the original opening competition date for Division I football this year.
The Salukis and Jayhawks have played three times, most recently in 2000, when KU won 42-0. The previous two matchups were much closer, with the Jayhawks winning 35-23 in 1986 and 16-15 in 1987.
KU hasn't won a bowl game since 2008, the last time it qualified for one, and last won the Big 12 Conference in 2007.
Miles lost 22 seniors from his first team, including starting quarterback Carter Stanley (2,664 yards, 24 touchdown passes, 11 interceptions), four-year starting left tackle Hakeem Adeniji, right tackle Clyde McCauley III, center Andru Tovi and his top-two tacklers. Free safety Mike Lee (72 stops last year) and linebacker/defensive back hybrid Bryce Torneden (71 tackles).
Whoever wins the quarterback job will have some elite weapons around him. Running back Pooka Williams Jr. is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and wide receivers Stephon Robinson Jr. (preseason watch list for the Hornung Award) and Andrew Parchment (preseason All-Big 12) both earned preseason accolades. Williams, a 5-foot-10, 170-pound junior, rushed for three of the Jayhawks' 10 rushing touchdowns last season and averaged 5.2 yards a carry.
"He's electric," Kirby said. "He is fun to watch. He starts and stops about as well as anybody I've ever seen. He can change direction, and he can be surrounded by four guys, and if he just gets the right crease, he'll find a way to get through."
The defense played a 3-4 base last year and returns only one of its three linemen, junior end Malcolm Lee. KU also lost half of its starting linebackers and half its starting secondary.
The Salukis return 15 starters from last year's squad that finished 7-5 overall and just missed earning the program's first playoff berth since 2009. Seven starters are back on offense, including quarterback Karé Lyles, wide receivers Avante Cox and Landon Lenoir and second team all-conference guard ZeVeyon Furcron. Running back Javon Williams Jr., who led the Valley in scoring with 19 touchdowns (17 rushing and two receiving), played in all 12 games last year as a redshirt freshman but only started four.
SIU returns six starters on defense, senior ends Anthony Knighton and Jordan Berner, linebackers Cody Crider, Bryson Strong and Makel Calhoun, and safety Qua Brown, the team's leading tackler in 2019. Punter Jack Colquhoun and kickers Nico Gualdoni and Griffin Cerra also return.
KU has struggled against teams from the Missouri Valley Football Conference recently, and dropped a 26-23 overtime game to Nicholls in 2018. North Dakota State beat the Jayhawks 6-3 in 2010 in the first of two years with Turner Gill as the coach. South Dakota State beat KU 41-38 in 2015 and came within two scores in 2012, falling 31-17. KU also struggled with South Dakota in 2013 (won 31-14) and Southeast Missouri State in 2014 (won 34-28).
