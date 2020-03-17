Missouri State 23rd in final AP women's poll

Missouri State's women's basketball team finished 23rd in the final Associated Press top-25 poll on Tuesday. The 26-4 Lady Bears won the Missouri Valley Conference's regular-season title and was the No. 1 seed at the league tournament before it was canceled.

Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton was named the Valley Coach of the Year and junior guard Brice Calip was the league's Defensive Player of the Year. Missouri State's Jasmine Franklin and Alexa Willard were named first team all-conference picks, along with Calip, by league coaches, media and sports information directors.

The Lady Bears finished 19th in the final USA Today coaches poll.

South Carolina (26-1), under coach Dawn Staley, finished atop the final AP women's poll for the first time in school history. The Gamecocks received 26 first-place votes from the national media panel in voting released Tuesday. No. 2 Oregon garnered the other four votes. Baylor, Maryland and UConn rounded out the first five.