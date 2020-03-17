Missouri State 23rd in final AP women's poll

Missouri State's women's basketball team finished 23rd in the final Associated Press top-25 poll on Tuesday. The 26-4 Lady Bears won the Missouri Valley Conference's regular-season title and was the No. 1 seed at the league tournament before it was canceled.
Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton was named the Valley Coach of the Year and junior guard Brice Calip was the league's Defensive Player of the Year. Missouri State's Jasmine Franklin and Alexa Willard were named first team all-conference picks, along with Calip, by league coaches, media and sports information directors.
The Lady Bears finished 19th in the final USA Today coaches poll.
South Carolina (26-1), under coach Dawn Staley, finished atop the final AP women's poll for the first time in school history. The Gamecocks received 26 first-place votes from the national media panel in voting released Tuesday. No. 2 Oregon garnered the other four votes. Baylor, Maryland and UConn rounded out the first five.
Louisville, Stanford, N.C. State, Mississippi State and UCLA rounded out the first 10 teams, which were unchanged from the previous poll. Before this season, South Carolina had never finished the season higher than No. 3. The Gamecocks topped the top 25 the final 10 weeks of a season cut short before the NCAA Tournament by concerns about spreading the coronavirus pandemic. The AP has always released its final poll of the season before the start of the tournament that settles the national championship.
Northwestern, which shared the regular-season Big Ten title, was 11th. It's the best finish for the Wildcats ever, topping their 13th-place ranking in 1990.
— Todd Hefferman