Missouri State women's team ranked 24th in AP preseason poll

For the first time in 20 years, the Missouri State women's basketball team will start the season in The Associated Press top-25 poll.

The Lady Bears, who were ranked for 15 weeks last season, entered the first AP poll of this season at No. 24 on Tuesday. It was the Missouri Valley Conference favorite's first time in the AP preseason poll in 20 years. They previously appeared 21st in 2000-2001, 20th in 1993-94 and 13th in 1992-93.

MSU coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton returns four starters, and 10 players, overall, from last season's 26-4 club that won the Valley with a 16-2 mark. MSU ended the year ranked 19th in the USA Today coaches poll, 23rd by the AP, and eighth in the NCAA RPI. Senior guard Brice Calip and junior forward Jasmine Franklin are preseason All-MVC selections.

Missouri State's season begins Nov. 27 at Florida Gulf Coast as part of the #BeachBubble at the Gulf Coast Showcase.

— MSU Media Services

