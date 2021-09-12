Missouri State WR named MVFC offensive player of the week, top newcomer

ST. LOUIS — Missouri State wide receiver Xavier Lane, who scored the game-winning touchdown against No. 16 Central Arkansas Saturday night, was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference offensive player of the week and newcomer of the week Sunday.

With the game hanging in the balance in the waning moments, the Bears faced a second-and-10 at the UCA 26 when quarterback Jason Shelley hit the 6-foot-4, 210-pound Lane at the 12-yard line for a first down. Lane slipped two defenders and found the end zone to score a dramatic, game-changing TD for the Bears.

Lane finished with 9 receptions for 148 yards, both career highs, with 68 yards-after-catch on the evening. His receiving yardage marked the most by any Missouri State player since 2018.

Here's a look at the league's other honorees this week:

MLB Spencer Cuvelier, UNI, Defensive Player of the Week

Cuvelier led a Panther defense that surrendered only 16 points and forced 6 turnovers. The standout linebacker recorded a team-high 15 total tackles. Seemingly in the middle of the action on every big play, Cuvelier recorded two fumble recoveries and also forced another fumble. Cuvelier held a very potent running attack by Sacramento State to 106 yards rushing on 32 attempts.